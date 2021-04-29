Tilman Fertitta's ultra-luxury car dealership rolls in prestigious award

Not long after making headlines with cryptocurrency buzz, Tilman Fertitta’s luxe auto dealership is in the spotlight.

His Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston — the Gulf Coast's largest authorized Rolls-Royce dealership — has been recognized at the virtual Rolls-Royce World Dealer Conference as Rolls-Royce’s 2020 Dealer of the Year for the Americas

“For an award that usually goes to Miami, Los Angeles, or New York, this proves Houston’s luxury market demands attention,” Fertitta, CEO of Fertitta Entertainment and Owner of Post Oak Motor Cars, tells CultureMap. “This is a major accomplishment in the industry recognized by experts and consumers from around the world. Our city deserved this global recognition and I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

In 2018, Post Oak Motors began accepting bitcoin cryptocurrency as payment for vehicle purchases. This month, the company announced that it would begin allowing payments made in dogecoin.

Rolls-Royce boutiques have been thriving even as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its award ceremony at the virtual Rolls-Royce World Dealer Conference featured a number of North American dealerships, including one from Texas.

"Our dealer partners are the foundation of our extended worldwide Rolls-Royce family," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "They are the face, voice and living proof of our brand and its promises to our customers. These global awards recognise and celebrate their outstanding achievements, and inspire greatness in all of us. I extend my congratulations to all the winners, and my personal thanks to every individual in our dealer network around the world."

---

