Houston Methodist announces game-changing new $1.4B medical tower

By ABC13 Staff
Houston Methodist Centennial Tower
Methodist's new tower will be a game changer in the Med Center. Rendering courtesy of Houston Methodist

Change is coming to the Texas Medical Center skyline, even if it is still a little ways off. Houston Methodist is building a $1.4 billion Centennial Tower, slated to open in 2027.

The 26-story building will house a new and larger emergency department, plus nearly 400 patient beds. The tower is also expected to replace existing space for transplant medicine, intermediate care, and surgical intensive care, the hospital said.

The new emergency area will have a larger entrance on John Freeman Boulevard and Bertner Avenue that will also include pedestrian and ambulance drop-off sites. In addition, the tower will replace seven operating rooms and add two operating room suites and enhanced radiology services.

It's a medical building, but there's also a feature that might make it feel even less clinical.

