New Houston website spotlights which local businesses practice COVID-19 protocols

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dismissal of the mask mandate and reopening of the state on March 10 has left some locals liberated — and some worried about safely venturing out. Those in the latter column can now rely on a new local website to help navigate the new no-mask-required environs.

Space City Safe, a crowd-sourced tool, shares information about COVID protocols at local Houston businesses. Users can hop on and search a business by type, name, or address and learn of its COVID-19 safety measures — if any. Site visitors can also add info on a business, including type of industry, mask and social distancing requirements, and more.

“I was inspired by the Houston blog It’s Not Hou It’s Me,” Chris Haseler, the site’s founder, tells CultureMap. (The blog is co-run by Natalie Harms, editor of CultureMap sister site InnovationMap.) “They posted a cool crowdsourced Google spreadsheet collecting information about local businesses. I wanted to build that concept into a sustainable tool that people could use easily over the next few months to stay safe.”

Haseler reports that user response has been “overwhelmingly positive” thus far, with users thanking him especially for spotlighting restaurants where they can “safely” dine. “Most users are appreciative of what I'm trying to accomplish here and willing to share their experiences at different businesses,” he adds.

“A number of business owners have also been thankful for a way to share their COVID safety policies with potential customers.”

The site currently boasts more than 500 and shows no signs of slowing. Haseler, a Heights-area engineer, says he’ll continue to mask up when out and about. “I'll continue to do so until our scientists and doctors at the CDC say it's safe to do otherwise — and with vaccines becoming more readily available, hopefully that is soon.”