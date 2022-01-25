New Houston startup rolls out plans to be the next-generation Costco

A new Houston startup is combining two modern conveniences — discounted bulk prices and delivery service — into one business model.

Gbowo is a membership service where users can get same-day delivery on discounted products across several categories — food and grocery, household essentials, home & kitchen, personal care, and more.

“I started this company as a result of my frustration with the experience of bulk shopping at existing warehouse clubs, “ says Ganiu Ladejobi, CEO, in a news release. “I didn’t have a car and most of these warehouse clubs are located in parts of town that are miles away. So it would be a hassle to go there and carry all my bulk purchases back via taxi or public transportation."

The company launched with delivery coverage for Houston and has plans to expand into New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more cities this year.

“Our mission is to provide equal and convenient access to savings on quality products and services for all. For every paid membership, we will be working with local organizations to offer free membership to families located in areas where it is difficult to access quality food and products,” says Ganiu. “We are also placing a huge emphasis on supporting local emerging brands and reducing e-commerce delivery emissions so we will be using sustainable packaging and zero emissions transport as much as possible.”

Gbowo's monthly membership is priced at $19.99 monthly or $190 annually. Membership includes free same day delivery access to all products on the Gbowo website.

