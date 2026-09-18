thoughtfully restored
Houston designer transforms historic Heights home into new events venue
Something has been stirring in the heart of The Heights. A historic Queen Anne mansion is nearing the end of an extensive restoration that will soon return the brick beauty to her rightful place as the crown jewel of Heights Boulevard. The Samuel H. Webber House will debut next month as The Victorian on Heights, a multipurpose events venue with a secret — guests can stay the night.
Built by brickmason Samuel H. Webber between 1907-1908, the Webber House is the first brick, Queen Anne-style home built in Houston and was entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Recently purchased alongside the neighboring manor house, the two properties, carriage house, and extensive garden spaces command a substantial portion of the corner of Heights Blvd. and W. 10 1/2 St.
The main house has retained nearly all of its original features, including floors, vast staircases, paneling, doors, and additional millwork. Aside from modernizing some of the bathrooms, the removal of the poorly-attempted remodels of several fireplaces, and the transformation of the kitchen into a speakeasy, The Victorian on Heights is a near timestamp of the Edwardian era.
The purchaser lives in the neighborhood and is none other than the celebrated bespoke furniture entrepreneur April Darvis. Darvis — who long admired the home and the sadly deferred maintenance of its exterior — had long dreamt of returning the home to its original splendor. The mansion’s vast size and architectural features make it the perfect place for Houstonians and historical voyeurs to come together to study and celebrate.
“I love the house absolutely. I want to get it back to its initial stage and show the beauty that it has and just update it a little bit by bringing out its architectural beauty with fabrics, furniture, our custom pieces, and murals throughout,” Darvis tells CultureMap. “Just creating those memories and events for people who can come in and enjoy the home just as much as I do — creating special moments and memories for people and to open the doors to those who may not have seen something like this or be able to enjoy it otherwise.”
Combined, the property sleeps 21 people. Between the buildings on property, there are eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms total. Expect royal treatment with bridal suites, gentlemen’s quarters, bunk rooms, a glam room, and so much more. The aforementioned glam room includes full glam stations and a custom rose trellis mural by local artist Petra Frost.
Darvis took advantage of her business to upholster the walls of the conservatory, dining room, and honeymoon suite in vintage fabrics. With all the original wood and plasterwork, the softness of upholstered walls will ensure everyone gets a good night’s sleep. Bespoke furniture and updated antique pieces keep every space grounded in the past, but fresh for contemporary eyes.
With the restoration nearly completed, Darvis has been inviting local artists and photographers inside for a peek. As expected, nearly none of them are keen to leave, which she loves. Darvis expects her future hosts to do the same — no one is in a rush to depart from The Victorian.
“I want to share it with Houston. I just think it’s gorgeous and I want as many people to explore it, see it, and enjoy it as much as I do,” she says.
As a trick and treat, the grand opening will take place on October 28 for a festive All Hallows Eve shindig. Approximately 52 collaborators and event planners will take over the property with various themes throughout. Five bartenders, three DJs, and a string quartet will thrill guests as they imbibe and enjoy wares from calligraphers, belly dancers, and so much more.
“Knowing that this beautiful place will bring people joy brings joy to me,” says Darvis. “That’s what my big thing is.”