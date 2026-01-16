more than floors
70s revival and layers of style lead design expert's top tile trends
Year after year, trend forecasting is all the rage come January. From bold flooring to cream-colored kitchens, a pair of themes ties all of 2026’s home design trends together — organic materials and vintage vibes reign supreme.
This week, economical designer and DIY-weekend-warrior favorite Floor & Decor released its four top style predictions, plus its 2026 “Tiles of the Year.” Interestingly, tile is extending its reach beyond the typical wet space parameters. Think bold statement walls in dining and living rooms, and fun textures and patterns splayed across tabletops. When it comes to tile, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of “why not?!”
Trends this year draw from a wide range of influences — vintage eras, natural elements, and inventive material combinations — allowing homeowners and designers to reimagine kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces in distinctive ways.
“We're craving the comfort of nostalgia. Vintage-inspired tile is surging, especially styles that nod to the 70s with warm tones, textures, and patterns,” Ashley Biscan, design and trend expert at Floor & Decor tells CultureMap. “What makes this revival feel current is the balance against clean lines and modern installation, so it feels intentional and pays homage, as opposed to feeling dated.”
As far as application is concerned, Biscan points out that tiling walls in dining and living rooms is more in line with a renaissance than a revelation. “Although wall tile might seem unconventional in a dining room, it's more traditional than some might think and harkens back to charming design eras,” explains Biscan. “This year, style is all about curating personal statements through layers of texture, pattern, and color in key gathering spaces. Every dinner party needs a conversation piece, after all.”
Trendy Houstonians and Round Top regulars — arguably cut from the same cloth — have no doubt taken notice of tiled tabletops popping up everywhere from top shops to the see-and-be-scene patio at the new Hotel Daphne in The Heights.
“Seeing tile used in unexpected places like tabletops or coffee tables reflects a broader shift toward material-driven design and handmade craftsmanship,” says Biscan. “There are durable options that work really well in these formats that are both functional and beautiful and truly one of a kind.”
Looking to incorporate tile into an unconventional room or furniture piece, but can’t seem to commit? Mixing and matching new tile trends into somewhat of a quilt or tapestry design is not something to fear.
“Mixing and matching tile is a clever way to enrich a space, add character, and make it personal,” shares Biscan. “To keep an eclectic look cohesive, layer tiles within the same color palette. A popular example with warm neutrals is the combination of depth and texture through natural stone and ceramic zellige combinations.”
"This year's design trends celebrate both nature's richness and the joy of personal expression," says Biscan. "From earthy palettes and textured materials to layered patterns and tailored combinations, every space can feel thoughtful and dynamic. The Vetta Elements Collection in Luxe Earth captures this spirit perfectly, offering versatile ways to mix colors, textures, and formats for interiors that are both sophisticated and uniquely personal."
Biscan has named Luxe Earth from the Vetta Elements Collection as the Floor & Decor Tile of the Year. A versatile porcelain tile designed to elevate any space, its rich, earthy tones bring warmth to both indoor and outdoor settings, providing a welcoming foundation. With a mix-and-match approach, homeowners and designers can experiment with sizes, colors, and patterns to craft a personalized look that is durable enough for high-traffic areas yet refined enough for feature walls. Vetta Elements demonstrates how design-forward style and practicality can coexist seamlessly.
As promised, here is Floor & Decor's 2026 Design Trends Forecast, showcasing interiors that are bold and full of character.
Retro Rhapsody: 70s Revival with Modern Edge
Warm nostalgia meets contemporary polish as the spirit of the 1970s reenters the home. Saturated hues, sculptural forms, and rich wood finishes create spaces that feel expressive yet intentional. Deep ambers, soft burgundies, and smoky neutrals pair with geometric patterns, curved silhouettes, and tactile materials to bring depth and personality to kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas. When balanced with clean lines and refined finishes, these retro influences feel inviting and distinctly current.
Crème Brûlée Kitchens: Warm Neutrals Reimagined
The classic white kitchen is being refreshed through toasted neutrals, with layers of vanilla, eggshell, and Swiss Coffee bringing warmth and depth to the heart of the home without sacrificing brightness. Subtle tonal variation across cabinetry, surfaces, and finishes creates a cohesive, elevated look that feels timeless yet indulgent.
Lush Landscape: Organic Depth and Texture
Natural influence is taking a more textural, tonal form. Colors drawn from earth, sand, and sky are interpreted through layered finishes and pronounced surfaces, adding richness and dimension to interiors with material-driven spaces and an emphasis on depth and organic continuity.
Eclectic Artistry: Personalized Layers of Style
Mix eras, textures, and patterns to create bold and unexpected combinations that tell a story with nods to the past. Intentional combinations of color and material create spaces that feel layered and unmistakably personal.