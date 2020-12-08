Modern home design and furnishings store sets up shop in Rice Village

Houstonians looking for in-person, brick-and-mortar home design options have a new choice. West Elm, the Brooklyn-based global design company, is set to open a new, 11,502 square-foot location at 2501 University Blvd., Rice Village announced.

The new West Elm is slated to open summer 2021, according to a press release. Shoppers can expect West Elm’s modern, consciously made designs, plus its free Design Crew consultation services.

“At Rice Village we’re constantly aiming to usher in brands that will create a differentiated experience for our community and an immensely unique offering to Houston’s inner loop,” said Morgan Lera, of Rice Management Company, in a statement. “By bringing distinctive brands like West Elm, which echoes many of our standards, into Rice Village, we’re pushing ourselves to evolve and grow, as Houston does.”

For home-minded Rice Village shoppers, the new West Elm joins popular design destinations such as Mecox on Amherst Street. The West Elm arrival comes after recent successful openings within Rice Village, including the highly anticipated Sixty Vines wine bar, spa service Face Haus, hair transforming Madison Reed Color Bar, and the customizable MYX Blend Bar, Rice Management notes.

Launched in 2002 under the Williams-Sonoma brand, West Elm quickly became popular for its approachable, affordable, and sustainably produced wares. Each season, West Elm’s in-house team of designers creates an exclusive collection, collaborating with artists and independent designers globally and locally, according to the site. The brand also partners with organizations that support the development of global craft communities.