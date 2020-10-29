Home » Home + Design
Peek inside these hot Houston modern homes in new virtual tour

By
The modern home at 117 Beverly Ln. Photo courtesy of Houston Modern Home Tour
Cool pools at 2300 South Blvd. Photo courtesy of Houston Modern Home Tour
Fine lines at the Putterman residence.  Photo courtesy of Houston Modern Home Tour
As fall ushers in cooler temperatures, Houstonians flock to home shows and tours to check out the latest in design, architecture, and decorating. One popular local draw is the annual Houston Modern Home Tour, now in its 10th year. But as many events this pandemic year, the tour, put on by the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA + DS) is going virtual on Sunday, November 1.

A curated selection of Houston homes will be showcased using 3D imaging, while the host and project architect  (or designer or builder) discuss the details of the home. Questions will be answered and plenty of expert advice and tips  shared. The event honors Houston’s amazing architecture and those who bring it to life year after year. 

Confirmed Houston Modern Home Tour participants include: 

  • A modern home designed by Scott Ballard that features a roof deck with jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen
  • A home designed by On Point Custom Homes that is not only modern and ADA compliant  
  • A smart and efficient LEED-certified prefab construction home, designed by Intexure Architects + Boxprefab 
  • A second home by Intexure Architects, fully custom built 
  • Architect Al Espinal’s (Espinal Architects) home that combines modern architecture with casual interior design
  • A new home by Gary R Chandler Architecture & Interiors, which combines modern design with elegant decor 

Tickets are $40 and can purchased here. Access allows guests to participate live and ask questions of architects, builders, and designers. Segments can be rewatched after the event.

“We are very fortunate to have found a solution to keep hosting our ‘live’ events during these unprecedented times,” said MA+DS founder, James Leasure, in a statement. “We can explore the homes as a group and present the  architect/builder/designer’s story, while keeping all participants, homeowners, and tourgoers safe.” 

