Acclaimed Houston interior designer hosts must-attend Round Top charity event

For design-minded locals, a trip to Round Top is always in order — especially for a good cause. Now Houstonians can join a beloved Bayou City interior designer for a lively event featuring music, auctions, choice eats, and more, all to benefit Habitat for Horses.

Acclaimed designer Ginger Barber will host a stylish fundraiser for Habitat for Horses from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm Friday, October 15 at Round Top’s Market Hill (Market Hill, 1542 Texas 237.)

Guests can expect live entertainment from Kimberly Dunn and a globally influenced dinner and open bar hosted by Market Hill's Duo by Gino and Nate. Top-drawer shopping comes courtesy of a private antique show preview featuring Market Hill's top vendors, plus a silent auction.

"We encourage you to kick off your weekend a little early and drive up to Round Top for a wonderful party benefiting a cause that's near and dear to my heart," Barber tells CultureMap. "It's going to be a gorgeous weekend, so stay the night, shop 'til you drop, sip cocktails, and bid on some amazing auction items."

Choice vendors from Market Hill include Recoop, Antica, Elephant Walk Antiques, Vincent Peach, Paul Meyer Studio, and more. Silent auction items include a weekend stay at a luxurious home in Park City, Utah, dining packages, western apparel, artwork, and more.

Tickets ($250) are still available and can be purchased online.

Barber is a 40-year presence in Houston design, gaining esteem for her “keep it simple,” design pillar and calm, effortless looks adorned with natural hues, textures, and subtle patterns.

She has teamed with Paul Michael Company to raise awareness for Habitat for Horses (she is the nonprofit's vice president), which promotes and secures the safety, well-being and health of horses — and establishes connections with humans who can benefit emotionally from involvement with horses, per a release.

---

The 10th annual Habitat for Horses fundraiser; Market Hill, 1542 Texas 237 in Round Top; tickets are $250 and can be purchased online.