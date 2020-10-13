Peek inside Houston's newest world-class luxury midrise in Upper Kirby

For those wondering what happens when the combination of art, architecture, and artisan craftsmanship meet, the answer is Giorgetti Houston. The luxury midrise with 32 condominium residences has made its debut in swanky Upper Kirby, bringing with it superlatives such as elegant living, world-class features, and timeless sophistication.

The brainchild of Italian furnishings designer Giorgetti, in partnership with real estate developer Stolz Partners, architecture and interior design firm Mirador Group, and residential real estate brokerage firm Douglas Elliman, the venture represents a continuation of Giorgetti's 122-year-old history of creating sophisticated environments.

Pricing for the residences located at 2701 Steel St. starts at $1.9 million.

Created for a clientele that craves creature comforts along with exclusive access, Giorgetti Houston is a tour de force of sophisticated living. Five floor plans offer two- and three-bedroom condos, ranging in size from size from 2,700 square feet up to 6,800 square feet for one of the four penthouses, designed to maximize the urban chic of Giorgetti's location. Each of the 32 residences is a bespoke experience, with all components were handcrafted in Italy by Giorgetti's experts.

Listone Giordano hardwood floors, Gaggenau appliances, Giorgetti cabinetry and lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows highlight the residences. Four elevators, private garages, and a direct-access entry foyer add to the exclusive feel. The homes also feature an outdoor loggia with outdoor kitchens, perfect for patio weather entertaining.

Luxurious living continues in Giorgetti Houston's shared spaces as well. A 24-hour fitness center, cold plunge pool, jacuzzi, porter service, and a dedicated dog park provide every amenity for modern living.

"The design ethos of Giorgetti is based on exclusivity and atypical uniqueness," said Giovanni del Vecchio, CEO of Giorgetti, in a press release announcing the opening. "Each piece contributes towards defining space, becoming part of a complex, harmonious and extraordinary whole. With our partners, we share the same passion, vision and love for the brand and for the interior environment that we are able to create and express. The result is very special—a remarkable living space, imbued with the spirit of modern elegance."

With a headquarters in Meda, Italy, Giorgetti has created custom furnishings for celebrity residences, showrooms, cruise ships, and luxury hotels all over the world. Houstonians who purchase homes at the new midrise will now be part of that same tradition.

Every Giorgetti piece in the residences, from the kitchen and outdoor cabinetry to paneling, lighting, carpets, closets, woodwork, furnishings, and a sculptural wood art piece at the exterior entrance of each home, was handcrafted by the company's artists and craftsmen in Italy.

Meanwhile, Mirador Group led the design and planning of the building itself, a stunning steel-and-glass structure that easily fits within Upper Kirby's modern vibe while also being unique to the scene. Mirador's designs reflect Giorgetti’s aesthetic sensibility and hallmark sense of comfort and functionality. Walnut combined with metal, marble, leather, and fabric inform the building’s contemporary design. The exterior spells out “Giorgetti” in binary code, another example of the impeccable attention to detail central to the project.

"Our goal throughout the design process was to ensure the Giorgetti culture is alive in each home as well as in the common spaces,” said Jerry Hooker, principal of Mirador Group, in the same release. “The building is representative of the Giorgetti Italian lifestyle — a harmonious fusion of innovative design, architecture, form and function."

There's little doubt that Giorgetti Houston will quickly become one of the city's most sought-after luxury addresses. The combination of Upper Kirby's restaurants, galleries, and boutiques, along with Giorgetti Houston's glamorous feel will be irresistible to those who aspire to life's finest living.