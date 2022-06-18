In-demand Houston interior designer opens door to elegant new showroom in Rice Village

One of the Inner Loop’s most sought-after interior designers has set up a new brick-and-mortar operation. Jill Egan has opened a new showroom and office in the heart of Rice Village (2532 Amherst St.) as a showcase for her relaxed-elegant design and custom furnishings and accessories from her eponymous firm, Jill Egan Interiors.

At the showroom, clients can expect gallery-like ambience with cast bronze light and sculptural objects by Studio Henry Wilson of Australia, pieces from Parisian fine artist Lauren Collin, and an Argentinian textile line exclusive to Jill Egan Interiors, per a press release.

“I've always loved the beauty and imperfection in all things handmade,” Egan noted in a statement.

Aside from surveying Egan’s designs real-time, clients can also immerse themselves via the firm’s photo realistic renderings and VR presentations.

Before setting off on a what is now a 12-year design career, Egan was a beloved math teacher at West University Elementary and River Oaks Baptist School. When she later worked for a premier upholsterer, she gained key production skills used regularly to create custom pieces for current clients, according to her bio. Her work as a design assistant sparked her journey as an antique buyer, where she regularly traveled to Europe to acquire pieces.

“As I reflect on how the design world started for me, it is a bit surreal to have a showroom of my own now,” Egan added in a statement. “I am a big believer that creating beautiful spaces for others has a positive impact on their well-being. My wish is for this space to have that same impact on everyone that walks through our doors.”

Those interested can visit the firm’s website for appointments and more information. Jill Egan Interiors is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm.