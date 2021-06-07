Father's Day is just around the corner and dads aren't always the easiest people to buy for — but fear not. Fine Art America has plenty of gift ideas for just about any type of dad.

Here are five gift ideas for Father's Day:

1. Wall art

It's a highly personal gift, and Fine Art America has a huge selection. You can shop by medium, room (including bar, garage, gym, and home theater), and theme. Choose from framed photos of iconic Sports Illustrated covers, or browse canvases, metal prints, and posters. They come in a wide assortment of sizes and shapes, with images of wildlife, science fiction, Western subjects, films, religious and political figures, and universities.

If none of those topics fit the dad(s) in your life, you can opt to turn photos into paintings. It's an ultra-personal gift that transforms his favorite photo into something that can hang on his wall forever.

2. Phone cases

When personalized with dad's favorite musician, even a mobile phone case becomes something special. The minimalist designs feature an array of music legends, including Johnny Cash, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, and Beastie Boys.

He's not into music? There are tons of other designs as well: nautical themes, state-specific, classic comic book covers, pop art, and even food and solar system images. The cases come in both iPhone and Galaxy designs.

3. Fleece blankets

Snuggly and soft, blankets are the gift he might not admit that he wants, but would be thrilled to get. Pick from dad-approved designs including the Porsche logo, Yoda, and college sports teams. The luxuriously soft blankets are available in two different sizes and styles: plush fleece or sherpa fleece.

4. Hoodies or T-shirts

Does he love card games or gambling? Get a king of diamonds, spades, hearts, or clubs sweatshirt, or a blackjack tee. There's also themed apparel with dogs, tools, samurais, astronauts, and plenty of fun and whimsical images. Hoodies and tees are made from a cotton/polyester blend and come in five different sizes.

5. Stationery

Here's one for the pensive, artsy dad. Whether he writes or sketches for work or for fun, notebooks will be an ideal gift. They also work well for an always-in-the-office or list-loving dad. Order one emblazoned with anything from Tupac and Frank Sinatra to Darth Vader and John Wayne. There are also pencil cases to accompany the gift and fun stickers for his laptop.

Most items ship within 2-3 business days and just in case he doesn't love it, Fine Art America promises a 30-day money-back guarantee on nearly all its products.