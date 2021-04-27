There's an old adage in real estate that "kitchens sell homes," but having a beautiful heart of the home is just as important even if you're not planning on selling anytime soon.

Renovating your kitchen is one of the best (and biggest) investments you can make, and it pays to work with a team you can trust. That's where Brixos comes in. They only work with vetted professional contractors to ensure every job is finished to perfection, and you can get the process started online.

After receiving your project request, the Brixos team reviews your specifications and sends a bid estimate based on average industry pricing. From there, Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results.

So what elements should you be pinning to the mood board? Here are four of the top kitchen trends right now.

L-shaped kitchens

This ultra-workable layout often includes an island for even more prep space, but can do very well without in smaller or medium-sized kitchens. One portion of the "L" is usually open counter space — without cabinets hung above — which helps the kitchen feel even lighter and airier.

Organic, natural styles

Wave bye-bye to "traditional" design (and all the fabricated extras that come with it) and embrace touches of nature instead. Live-edge wood accents, earth tones, and plenty of live plants are on deck for the next wave.

Light-colored quartz countertops

Pros celebrate the durability of this man-made stone, which is non-porous and resists staining from juice, wine, oil, and even coffee. It also stands up to cracks and chips, and doesn't harbor bacteria so it's easier to clean. All of these advantages make having a traditionally high-maintenance color — like white, gray, or cream — much more attainable and easy to care for.

Dedicated charging areas

Do Future You a favor and install more plugs than you think you'll need. Not only that, but think about where and when you're likely to use electronic devices in the kitchen. Perhaps everyone in the family needs a single drop-off spot for phones and smart watches, or you like to cook with your tablet nearby. Taking the time to think through these everyday practicalities will certainly pay off.

Start cooking up the kitchen of your dreams at brixos.com.