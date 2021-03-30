Is it finally time to bring your bathroom into the 21st century? A major home remodel like this can be daunting, especially if you don't have a team of experts helping you along the way.

Luckily, that's exactly what Brixos does. The company works with vetted professional contractors to ensure every job is finished to perfection, and you can start it all online.

After receiving your project request, the Brixos team reviews your specifications and sends a bid estimate based on average industry pricing. From there, Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results.

Now that you have the team taken care of, it's time for the fun part. Here are five of the top bathroom trends that will make your space feel current and classic.

Large-format wall tiles

Tiny mosaic tiles are out, and bold, large-format tiles are in. They add color, pattern, and even texture in a durable material. As a bonus, fewer grout lines mean there's less to clean!

Floating vanities

Speaking of easier to keep clean: When was the last time you really swept or mopped under and around your vanity? By mounting it to the wall, it's so much easier to clean those hard-to-reach spots, plus the look is decidedly more airy and contemporary.

Quartz countertops

Resistant to scratching and staining, quartz is one of the hardest natural materials you could choose for a countertop. So of course it's a designer favorite, with 74 percent of pros picking it, per the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2021 trends report. Go for a lighter color to keep your bathroom feeling fresh and timeless.

Back-lit mirrors and medicine cabinets

Elements that do double-duty are always attractive, and a mirror or medicine cabinet that emits its own light has several different uses. Turn them on when you need additional light for applying makeup, or use them solo for an ambient glow. They even work as night lights, freeing up highly valuable outlets.

Smart toilets

Never be caught off guard by toilet paper panic-buying again. Bidets have become a hot accessory to install on existing toilets, but if you're replacing entirely then you can get a model with a bidet built right in. Smart toilets also encourage better hygiene with self-closing lids and touch-free flushing, and some even come with self-cleaning technology that includes a bacteria-killing light.

