Want to get the best possible rate on your electricity, but not sure where to start?

Comparing is one thing, but making sure you actually end up with the best rate usually means signing with a provider and then monitoring your plan — and energy usage — to make sure nothing changes.

Instead, you can use EnerGenie and make the system work for you. Think of it as your personal electricity shopper, who always has your best outcome at their top priority.

What does EnerGenie do?

It crunches the numbers on hundreds of plans in your area to find you the best electricity rate, then signs you up for the best plan. EnerGenie monitors your account usage and then uses that data when scouring the electricity market for the new best rate when it's time to renew.

What does it look out for?

Gimmicky plans and rate hikes, so you don't get tricked into a plan that's not right for your needs.

What do you need to do?

Nothing! EnerGenie handles all communication and sign-ups with the electric company, and ensures that there is zero disruption between your old plan and the new one. If any issue or questions arise, they handle them for you.

How can I save even more?

CultureMap readers can get 10 percent off EnerGenie subscription fees by using code CULTURE when you sign up here.