IT"S FALL Y'ALL
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 autumn edits for October
October ushers in a fresh set of fashion finds and shopping events around town. From a Brioni trunk show and a new Heights jewelry store to Saturday sip-and-shops and great excuses to buy everything from black diamonds to a new pair of boots.
Here's what's new in Houston's shopping scene.
Brioni
Gents looking to refresh their fall wardrobe with custom clothing are invited to the Brioni Trunk Show, October 15-17 in River Oaks District. Brioni is known for its fine custom tailoring, and during the event, shoppers can explore a wide selection of fabrics.
Cavender's
Celebrate National Cowboy Boot Day on October 8 with a massive selection of boots at Cavender's, which has just expanded to include Texas-favorite Lane Boots. The newly dropped Lane collection includes several of their famed blue-bottomed beauties with snip toes and colors perfect for any occasion.
Consuela
Kicking off in October, Consuela's La Centerra location will host a weekly Sip & Shop series on Saturdays from 12-3 pm, featuring local DJs and free drinks from Perfect Pour Mobile Cart. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to receive free monogramming and embroidery services with the purchase of a Grab N’ Go bag every Sunday from 12:30-3:30 pm in October.
Cotton Club Collection
In addition to racks full of the latest fall drops, on October 1-2, Cotton Club Collection will host a trunk show of Sethi Couture's latest fine jewelry with an in-person appearance from co-founder Pratima Sethi. The brand's latest collection includes black diamonds and a dazzling selection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.
Frank Darling
Jewelry brand Frank Darling has officially opened its second Texas location in the Heights. The bungalow-turned-showroom offers an excellent alternative to the traditional jewelry shopping experience. Frank Darling offers a personalized approach to engagement rings and bespoke fine jewelry.
Jubilee
One of the most-shopped boutiques on 19th Street in the Heights, Jubilee is a one-stop shop for fall's latest clothing, accessories, shoes, fabulous tchotchkes, and home decor. Stock up on dresses, outerwear, PJs, and even better, the Jubilee carries plus sizes.
Kendra Scott
The Texas-based brand recently launched Ever, a new category of 14K yellow gold-filled jewelry designed for everyday use. The tarnish-resistant jewelry is water-resistant and sweat-resistant for 24/7 wear. Each piece features a thick layer of real 14K gold permanently bonded to a brass core, offering a longer-lasting alternative to traditional gold-plated jewelry.
Miron Crosby
Boot brand Miron Crosby is on a roll with new releases. The latest in its signature collection is the Maggie Honey Suede featuring a rich, golden honey suede with contrasting cream and lilac embroidery. Available at the brand's River Oaks store front, it is perfect for fall looks, offering a fresh take on classic Western style.
Kick Pleat
The Kirby Drive boutique has a distinct fall fashion point of view and recently launched its seasonal edit. The fall drop features brands including Tibi, Plan C, Proenza Schouler, Indress, and Sofie D'Hoore with pieces for layering and quirky accessories including fur heels and diamond collars.
Pippa & Pearl
Shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind looks for the office, bridal events, or celebrations will find plenty to love at Pippa & Pearl in M-K-T Heights. The latest collection features rich fall hues with lace, suede, and form-fitting silhouettes dominating the racks.
South to North
Specializing in introducing Latin brands to Houston shoppers, South to North has several new names at its Autry Park location, including Cala de la Cruz, Duma & Co., Aysha Bilgrami jewelry, and Sabandija, alongside new collections from Lanthropy, Laura Aparicio, and Texas favorite Montserrat Messeguer. Colombian luxury lifestyle brand Juan de Dios now also has its own curated corner in the boutique featuring new pieces from the brand's fall collection.
Vilebrequin
Known for its luxury resort wear, Vilebrequin is debuting its 2027 Cruise Collection on Saturday, October 24 at its River Oaks District store. Customers can find resort options, including tailored swimwear and bold prints, for everyone in the family.