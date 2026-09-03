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Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 stylish stops for September
Houstonians may be sweating through the beginning of September, but that hasn’t stopped the city’s retail scene from daydreaming about fall. From designer finds to new boutiques popping up in River Oaks District and CityCentre, this month brings plenty of reasons to shop. After all, it is always a good excuse to escape the heat, look for something new, and enjoy wishful thinking that Houston’s version of autumn is just around the corner.
Blue Bird Circle
Back for its fourth year, the Blue Bird Circle's Couture Boutique is a can't-miss shopping event featuring a highly curated collection of designer clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from coveted names including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, St. John, and more — all at exceptional prices. The event is free and open to the public on September 12, from 10 am-3 pm at 615 W. Alabama St.
Burdlife
Get free piercings every Wednesday this month at M-K-T Heights piercing studio, Burdlife. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome, and all customers have to pay for is the jewelry itself, making it easy to get a midweek upgrade.
Christina Greene
Christina Greene launched Color Therapy, a new jewelry collection celebrating the way color can transform any look or mood. Known for her use of natural stones and colors, the brand created the collection around pieces that feel joyful, wearable, and easy to make your own.
Christy Lynn
Houston-based designer Christy Lynn Lee just dropped her latest collection of jewel-toned dresses and separates that are ideal for fall. Shoppers can stock up on her signature prints and hand-painted silks in transitional styles perfect for Houston's warmer autumn weather.
Creed
Available at the Galleria, Creed’s newest fragrance, Iris Debonair, is a floral fragrance inspired by British and French influences. The scent has notes of bergamot, absinthe, pink pepper, and cardamom.
Elizabeth Anthony
Uptown's must-shop boutique is celebrating 30 years this fall with a bevy of trunk shows and appearances. From Zimmermann to Safiyaa, Robertro Quaglia, and an in-person appearance by Van Gelder Find Jewelry, there is something for everyone to enjoy this month. More detailed information is available here.
J. Jill
Available at the Galleria, J. Jill has just dropped its reimagined denim collection, featuring new fits, fresh washes, and denim designed for all body types. The new line of denim is available in regular, petite, plus, and tall sizes.
Kendra Scott
The jewelry brand recently launched the Heaven's 27 Strand Necklace designed with the families of Heaven's 27 to honor the 27 girls who lost their lives in the Kerry County floods in July 2025. The hand-painted enamel hearts represent each girl through their favorite color. Kendra Scott will not retain any profit from the Heaven's 27 Strand Necklace; 100 percent of net profits will benefit the Heaven's 27 Foundation through the Kendra Scott Foundation.
Silvia Tcherassi
Houston is getting a new name in luxury fashion. Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi is opening her first Texas boutique in River Oaks District. The boutique is located between the new Chloé and A.L.C. stores. Shoppers can expect Tcherassi’s latest ready-to-wear collections, Atelier pieces, accessories, and styles created exclusively with Houston in mind.
State & Liberty
Now open in CityCentre, Detroit-based State & Liberty is a menswear brand known for combining athletic fit with elevated style. The brand specializes in tailored clothing for athletic builds and offers suits, sport coats, dress shirts, and pants made with stretch fabrics for comfort and ease of movement.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters just opened a new store at The Woodlands Mall, introducing the brand’s latest retail concept to the market. The large, 5,604-square-foot space will feature a brighter, more modern design, making it easier for shoppers to navigate the store and personalize their looks. To celebrate the opening, UO Rewards members will receive a gift with purchase, with no minimum spend required, including a tote, gourmand fragrance, and patches.
Vince
Vince at River Oaks District is partnering with Houston-based ceramic artist Franki Star for an in-store art showcase. Running Monday, September 8 through Saturday, September 13, Star's ceramic pieces will be on display throughout the boutique all week. This art showcase is perfectly timed with Vince’s Fall 26 campaign launch.