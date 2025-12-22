LEGGINGS + LATTES
Athleisure giant Lululemon opens Houston flagship with in-store cafe
Athleisure giant Lululemon is back where it all started. The brand has opened a massive new Houston store at Highland Village, returning to the shopping center that launched its Texas retail run in 2007. This time, however, it is not a small boutique. It is a full-scale flagship store with the first-ever La La Land Kind Café inside, giving Highland Village one more reason to draw a crowd.
The cult-favorite café serves exclusive drinks created just for this location, including a Double Chai Latte and Coconut Cloud Matcha. In-person shoppers can score drinks at 50 percent off through January 4 and via the app through January 16.
La La Land Kind Café also joins Lululemon’s Partner Perks program tied to Lululemon Membership, giving members access to select benefits. It makes it easier for shoppers who treat errands like a routine to use coffee as a delicious reward.
Texas-based artist Kyle Steed adds to the local appeal of the new Highland Village store. Photos courtesy of Lululemon
The new store is directly next door to the brand's first Texas outpost, which made Highland Village ground zero for Lululemon's growth in the state. At 9,400 square feet, the outpost is among Lululemon’s largest in the country. The space, previously owned by Smith & Wollensky, traded steaks for elevated sweat-sesh style.
Shoppers can expect a light, bright, and spacious shopping experience with a full range of products for both women and men. The store features branded apparel from the Lululemon x La La Land Kind Café collaboration, as well as a limited-time sweatshirt designed by local graffiti artist Donkeeboy, available as a gift with purchase (over $300, while supplies last). Adding to the local appeal, the store features a mural by Texas-based artist Kyle Steed.
Here's a tour of the store courtesy of popular influencer Marfisa Fiala
Lululemon x La La Land Kind Cafe, 4007 Westheimer Rd, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77027. Store Hours: Monday-Saturday: 7 am - 7 pm and Sunday: 11 am - 6 pm.