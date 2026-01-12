CLOSET CLEANSE
6 Houston style pros dish on what fashion trends to keep, store, or donate
If Houston closets could talk, they would be begging for a little breathing room in 2026. With the goal of a wardrobe that feels up-to-date, personal, and very wearable, chasing microtrends is a thing of the past, while editing with purpose is definitely en vogue.
To help separate the one-hit wonders from the wardrobe staples, we've sought advice from some of Houston's most plugged-in style makers on their keep, store, and donate lists. Their recommendations cover voluminous silhouettes, bold accessories, and a collective agreement that some trends have officially overstayed their warm Bayou City welcome. This fashionable group offers a clear and very stylish path forward for the year ahead.
Luisa Babarczy, Co-Founder of South to North
Keep: We’ll continue to see volume in bottoms as a leading trend in 2026: Balloon pants, barrel denim, and wide leg pants.
Store: Ultra-minimal jewelry is taking a back seat, and this year is all about maximalist, bold statement pieces, including brooches, chunky layered necklaces, oversized rings, and stacked bangles. Minimal jewelry will always circle back because it’s a timeless aesthetic, but for now, the mood has definitely shifted toward volume and personality.
Donate: Ultra-micro handbags. Although they were a major trend in 2025, 2026 is shifting toward medium and larger handbags that balance practicality with style. Pieces that comfortably fit everyday essentials while still feeling fashion-forward and event-ready.
Lindsay Curtis and Elin Jackson, Owners of Golden
Keep: Invest in button-down tailored shirts like Frank & Eileen classics, the COH Kayla shirt, and Secular Rene. You can’t go wrong with colors like white, blue, or pastels.
Store: A must to look like you're updated is storing bulky sneakers and switching to sneakerinas.
Donate: Save barrel jeans and coated jeans for winter and switch to new spring denim styles like Frame slim palazzo with the front pocket or Rag & Bone Miramar joggers with a stripe.
Chloe Dao, Founder of Chloe Dao
Keep: First and foremost, I don’t really believe there’s one dominant trend anymore. Over the past few years, style has become much more individual, influenced by a wide range of platforms and sources of inspiration. Because of that, I always recommend keeping well-tailored pieces. Great tailoring never goes out of style. If you have a jacket that makes you feel polished and confident, always keep it — never give it away. Get it tailored and get the fit right. Especially with a jacket, it’s instant polish.
Store: I think fitted/skinny jeans are worth storing. They may not be the most on-trend right now, since barrel-leg and wider styles are more popular, but I truly believe they’ll come back. Straight-leg or slightly fitted jeans always look polished when styled properly.
Donate: Donate low-rise jeans or give them to your daughters. This style is coming back, but unless you have the body of a gym bunny or a rock star, they are brutal. Also, donate Labubus. I personally think they are hideous and such a trend.
Thy Mitchell, Founder of Foreign Fare
Keep: A tailored, elevated travel set. Polished matching tops and bottoms in breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabrics are versatile, flattering, and effortless. They work as well on a flight as they do at a meeting, dinner, or running errands.
Store: Slim-cut denim. Taking a pause as relaxed silhouettes lead, but they will return because they are a sleek, boot-friendly staple.
Donate: Logo overload. For me, when the branding is louder than the design, it usually doesn’t stand the test of time.
Paulina Padilla, Wardrobe Stylist and Fashion Consultant
Keep: Accessories. Keep any accessory with a special detail or one of a kind, whether it’s a fringe jacket, a sparkly brooch to pin on a blazer, a unique evening bag, a cool scarf to wrap around your waist, or throw over your shoulders. These are great pieces to instantly elevate a simple outfit. Carefully edit your accessories because they complete the look.
Store: Sadly, a peplum or bubble hem. I love them, but they unfortunately come and go. Asymmetrical hemlines are replacing them for the moment. Hang on to them, though, because these cuties will come back.
Donate: Toss overly distressed denim. I’ve been styling my clients in clean denim for the last few years, so it’s refreshing to see this trend leave. Clean washes just look more expensive and are 100 percent more chic, polished, and effortless.
Elaine Turner, Founder of Edit by Elaine Turner
Keep: A classic pleated midi skirt. The midi skirt has been a strong statement in fashion for a few seasons now, and I feel it has become just as important as your favorite go-to dress. Midi skirts also give you the opportunity to mix and match and create your individual statement through layering.
Store: I always recommend holding on to treasured accessory pieces that evoke a sense of ladylike nostalgia. A top-handle bag that has been passed down by your mother or grandmother, an antique brooch, or your favorite, classic silk scarf — these timeless accessories never truly go out of style and deserve a permanent place in your wardrobe. Not only do they carry sentimental value, but we’re also seeing many of these elements re-emerge on the runways this season, styled in fresh, modern ways.
Donate: Overly distressed denim, especially exaggerated styles with heavy rips and slashes, are best left behind. These pieces were very much tied to a specific moment and don’t translate well into the more refined, intentional direction fashion is moving toward.