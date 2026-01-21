VAULT VIBES
Houston fashion star Chloe Dao marks 25 years with epic clean-out sale
For Houston fashion devotees, this is the kind of news that prompts a calendar alert and a group chat with the besties. Chloe Dao is celebrating 25 years in fashion by doing something she has never done before: opening the vault.
From January 24 through January 31, the Chloe Dao boutique will host a 25-Year Anniversary Clean-Out Vault Event, releasing pieces from Dao’s personal design archives alongside curated boutique items that have been held back for years. Once they are gone, they are gone for good.
“This is not a typical sale; this is an anniversary moment,” Dao says. “It’s an intentional release, a moment of reflection and gratitude, and a way to make space for what’s next. Once these pieces are gone, they’re truly gone."
For the first time ever, shoppers will be able to snag select designs from past collections and limited production runs, and Dao has confirmed she will be parting with some of her couture designs. Shoppers can expect more than 300 items, with more than half of the boutique included in the sale event.
Select runway couture and past collection pieces headline Chloe Dao’s 25-Year Anniversary Clean-Out Event.Photo courtesy of Chloe Dao
Everything in the anniversary sale will be discounted 65 percent or more. Fan favorites, including the Houston T-shirt and Aya scarf, will be priced at $15 to $20, down from $42 to $68. None of the released pieces will be reproduced or restocked.
There is also a very personal moment behind this big event. Dao shared that she is planning for the future, including her eventual retirement in about 5 years, making this the right time for a shift.
“It is bittersweet, and I’m still torn about letting go of some of my archive pieces. But a close friend stopped by the boutique this past Saturday and reminded me that I can always create more. That really stayed with me. I’ve missed designing for my store, and this sale feels like a reset — a chance to return to what I love most: designing eveningwear," Dao tells CultureMap. "The past six years, especially post-COVID, were very much about survival mode. Now, if I’m going to truly survive and thrive in today’s retail landscape, my focus is shifting back to my own line and less on curation.”
Following her Project Runway Season Two win and decades of success, Dao says the milestone is also about gratitude for the city that supported her from the start.
“Think of it as an archive release and a chance to own a piece of my history as I celebrate 25 years in fashion. Thank you for being part of this journey with me. I’m so excited to share this moment, and this milestone, with you."
25-Year Anniversary Clean-Out Vault Event, January 24 - January 31, Chloe Dao Boutique, 600 N Shepherd Dr #115, in M-K-T Heights.