Home » Fashion + Beauty
good intentions

Lucky Las Vegas-based lifestyle brand brings good karma to Houston

Lucky Las Vegas-based lifestyle brand brings good karma to Houston

By
Karma and Luck
Karma and Luck is coming to Houston. Photo courtesy of Karma and Luck

Anyone who’s visited Las Vegas knows that luck is a prevailing theme in the decadent town. Fitting, then, that a new store native to Sin City is bringing a spirit of luck to Houston.

Karma and Luck, an international, spirit-centered lifestyle brand, will open its first store outside Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 15 in The Galleria (5085 Westheimer Rd., Suite B3580), the company announced. This new, 1,500-square-foot store will feature classic and modern interior elements.

The Houston location marks a national expansion for the brand. Customers can shop by “intention” via stones and symbols meant to inspire feelings such as love and loyalty, protection and peace, or happiness and confidence. Other finds include home goods, jewelry, gifts, and even pet goods (chakra dog tag, anyone?).

In keeping with its good luck/good energy approach, the store ends each sale with a cleansing process that aims to remove external energies.

A little about Karma and Luck: The operation launched in 2015 and has since grown to an award-winning, international brand, an online business, and eight stores along the Las Vegas Strip.

Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine named Karma and Luck to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Americans are shopping with intention, seeking quality gifts and keepsakes with a social conscience,” said Karma and Luck founder and CEO Vladi Bergman in a statement. “Despite supply chain issues and global shortages, our new store in Houston will be stocked with a variety of gifts and keepsakes that make modern spirituality more accessible.”

Read These Next
Lightscape Houston Botanic Garden
Where to take out-of-towners in Houston: Best bets in the Bayou City
Ken Hoffman new puppy Citizens for Animal Protection
Online puppy scams take a big bite out of buyers in Texas, says study
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Gilad and Lisa Zadok, Gary P Nunn, Helene and Dror Zadok, Michelle and Jonathan, Segev and Amy Zadok.jpg
Beloved Houston jewelry dynasty dazzles in posh Post Oak party