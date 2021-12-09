Whether you are looking to celebrate with family and friends or trying to cross off gifts from your shopping list, Music Lane has something for everyone.

The premier destination in Austin for holiday shopping, dining, and revelry, Music Lane is the latest addition to iconic South Congress Avenue and includes a nice mix of both local and first-to-Texas retailers and restaurants.

For her

Check out the stylish, runway-to-real-life fashion from NYC-based retailer Alice + Olivia, or live la vie en rose with whimsical, romantic designs by LoveShackFancy. Want to shop local? UT alum and jeweler to the stars Nak Armstrong offers sparkling gems and beautiful baubles for those who are at the top of the nice list

For him

Houston homegrown brand Manready Mercantile features local Texas designers and includes leather goods, barware, grooming, and more for the man in your life

For the athlete

Nike and Alo are the newest stores to join the Music Lane portfolio. Located on the south side of the development, each store has all the gear the favorite runner or yogi in your life is looking for.

For the teacher

Allbirds keep feet comfy, even after running around with your kiddos all day.

For the boss or bestie

You can't go wrong with a Le Labo candle. Whether on your vanity or your desk, these fragrant candles makes any room a bit chicer.

Refuel and recharge

For bites and drinks, check out Aba, the Chicago-based Mediterranean concept from Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson and Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. With its first Texas location — and only second one in the country — Aba brings a delightful Mediterranean-inspired menu and one of the most Instagram-worthy patios in town.

Two Hands, also a first Texas location outside of NYC, offers an Australian-inspired option and a setting that's ideal for people-watching.

Do the SoCo Stroll

On December 18 and 19 from 12-4 pm, Music Lane and its other South Congress neighbors will celebrate the second annual SoCo Stroll, a self-guided day of shopping, dining, and entertainment specials.

The Good Juju Flower Truck will be out both Saturday and Sunday, selling custom wreaths and seasonal arrangements, and complimentary Hair Sparkles activations will take place in the breezeway behind Aba — this is sure to make a statement at your holiday parties.

Select Music Lane retailers will be offering shopping discounts on those days, along with festive, limited-edition menu items at restaurants and free gift wrapping in the courtyard between Lululemon and TwoHands.

Gather around the Disco Ball Christmas Tree on the plaza for photos with Santa.

You can read more about the offers and plan your visit here.

Wondering about parking? Don't forget the underground parking garage, located at the corner of South Congress and Music Lane, with elevator access to the street so you can easily store your purchases. Rates start at $6 for two hours.