Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 must-hit spots for November

As we move into the holiday season, brands are adapting to the global supply chain crisis. Many are experiencing material shortages and shipping delays. Such disruptions are causing companies to get a head start on their holiday marketing efforts, which greatly benefits local shoppers — and local shops.

This November, look to holiday frocks, trunk shows, showroom openings, and numerous already-announced Black Friday steals.

En Belle Époque

The husband-wife duo behind the French-inspired accessories and jewelry brand is opening a storefront in River Oaks at 2022 West Gray St. Houstonians are welcome to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 6 at 2 pm.

Forever Bracelet Bar

Opening late November in the Asch Building, at 825 Studewood St., Houstonians will be able to get a permanent bracelet. Metalsmiths will weld the custom fit gold filled chain on your wrist

Golden Thread

The popular jewelry brand recently opened its first storefront in the Memorial area, at 9135 Katy Freeway, Suite 200. After almost 12 years of solely operating online, Houstonian Jennifer Welker will stock the brick and mortar with jewels that are one-of-a-kind, full of meaning, deeply cherished, and prized celebratory pieces.

Kendra Scott

The beloved Texas jewelry line is opening its eighth Houston location with a dedicated fine jewelry shop. Located in The Heights, at 730 Yale St., the 1,330-square-foot space is set to open this winter and will feature on-site custom engraving of the brand’s sterling silver collection and the Sterling Silver Color Bar.

Léránt

Kick start your holiday stopping at Léránt’s customer appreciation holiday shopping event on Wednesday, November 10 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The entire store will be 15 percent off during the event. Hosting an at-home holiday party? Make the upscale tableware and luxury linens shop your go-to destination this holiday season.

MATEO

The fine jewelry line has re-launched its men’s collection featuring its signature charms and new additions. Designer Matthew Harris founded the line in 2009 with a focus on men’s jewelry, pulling from toolboxes. Shortly after the brand’s debut, a women’s capsule collection was introduced.

Pell 1990

A nod to the ’90s, the women’s luxury boutique is now open in North Houston, at 24811 Gosling Rd. Owner and Houstonian Courtney Pell will bring popular and trendy brands to the storefront, such as Cinq a Sept, Rails, and Ba&sh.

Shaftel Diamonds

The family-owned jeweler is launching its Wish List Week Tuesday, November 30. Through Saturday, December 4, shoppers can enjoy daily flash sales, up to 20 percent off all finished jewelry in the showroom. For any custom orders, Houstonians must place them by Wednesday, December 1 to guarantee Christmas completion.

The Galleria

Texas’ largest and most luxurious shopping destination recently announced the addition of a number of retailers to its roster - just in time for holiday shopping. Houstonians can expect Aerie & Offline by Aerie, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James, Free People Movement, Karma and Luck, and more.

Zamudio Lombana

The spring/summer 2022 collection features detached puffy sleeves, Swarovski crystals, and fabrics like silk organza, silk chiffon, and silk taffeta. The husband-wife team drew from romanticism for this couture collection. Some pieces can be found locally at The Pop-Up Co-Op, at Shops at Arrive River Oaks.