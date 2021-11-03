Global high-end timepiece brand pops-up into Houston with big watches and innovative experiences

Houston luxury fans and watch enthusiasts can now check out a global luxe brand that’s coming to town on a posh tour.

International watch brand IWC Schaffhausen is headed to Uptown as part of a national, five-state tour. Partnering with Zadok Jewelers, the IWC Big Pilot Travelling Exhibition kicks off Thursday, November 4 and runs through Sunday, November 7 at the glistening Zadok showroom.

The showroom experience is housed in specially converted shipping containers, meant to offer visitors a look inside the Swiss luxury watchmaker's world, discover more about the brand's 182-year history, and introduce the newest additions in its iconic Big Pilot's watches collection, per a press release.

From noon to 8 pm, guests can chat with staff on hand and slip on some of IWC's newest Pilot's Watches, including the newly redesigned IWC Big Pilot 43.

One key element of this exhibition is the innovative new technology called PORTL, which promises to “holoport” IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr to each location in hologram form, welcoming guests into the booth.

Grainger-Herr will be joined by other holograms of Kurt Klaus, known as IWC’s legendary former head watchmaker, and seven-time Formula One champion and brand ambassador (and total rock star) Lewis Hamilton. This exhibition marks the first time that people can see PORTL's hologram devices in public on a daily basis.

The Big Pilot Exhibition stopped in seven different cities across five states and will travel to its last stop in New York City just after Houston, from November 11 to 14.

For more information and to register for the event, visit Zadok Jewelers online.