Heights home goods and clothing shop heats up with new coffee bar

A haute Heights spot has brewed up a new attraction for customers. Forth and Nomad, a lifestyle shop offering clothing, home goods, and wellness products, will launch a full-service coffee and pastry bar in its 4,500-square-foot flagship storefront (731 Yale St.), near Heights Mercantile.

The coffee bar will celebrate a grand opening on Saturday, October 31 from 8 am-3 pm. Regular hours, starting on November 1, will be 7 am-3 pm on weekdays and 8 am-3 pm on weekends, according to a press release.

Guests can expect craft coffee, espresso, seasonal drinks and a bodega-style spread of snacks and light bites. Tea fans can enjoy items from TeaSip, a loose-leaf organic tea produced in Houston. For bites, fresh pastries from Koffeteria, the upscale bakery in downtown Houston, as well as from Magnol French Bakery, a French-inspired bakery based in Uptown, will be on hand.

Visitors are invited to lounge on Forth and Nomad’s 1,000-square-foot patio featuring oak trees, stringed lights, and a wall of jasmine.

The $100,000 Coffee Bar at Forth and Nomad is the latest addition to the store, which launched The Candle Bar, a custom-scented candle shopping experience, earlier this year. The company also boasts Forth and Nomad Pantry, which offers snacks and beverages, and Baby Nomad, which offers care and clothing goods for babies and toddlers.

“When we founded Forth and Nomad in 2017, we sought to create an ever-evolving space that features carefully curated products from emerging brands,” said Morgan Sommer, co-founder of Forth and Nomad, in a statement. “Three years later, we’re exploring new, big ways to serve our loyal community of customers. The Coffee Bar at Forth and Nomad — a place where people can relax, recharge and work on their dreams or their dayjob — is so fitting for our broader mission of cultivating an environment that allows space for productive self-expression and community.”