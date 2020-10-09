Luxurious global jewelry brand shines with glimmering Galleria store

Global pandemic be darned — the holidays are approaching and Houstonians are boldly shopping and, in keeping with the season, getting engaged. Perfect timing, then, for a global jewelry brand to refresh their Houston digs.

International gem purveyors, De Beers Jewellers, has just opened a newly renovated store within The Galleria in Houston, located on the mall’s main level.

Shoppers looking for an intimate experience can opt for a private VIP lounge. In keeping with the tony brand, there’s additional space for small gatherings, parties, and cocktail events. The brand’s signature etched glass and De Beers Millennium blue are featured on the façade and inside the store.

Eco-friendly materials, such as sustainably sourced oak, are used throughout, according to a press release. Lighting, featuring LED technologies, was chosen for its low energy consumption to highlight the diamond jewelry. Centering the store is a round chandelier, made of translucent rock crystal, which further illuminates the collections.

But it’s all about the jewelry. Store director, Rene Chapman-Wood, notes that select pieces from De Beers’ popular High Jewelry Collection will be on display for a limited time. Sure to be a draw are the 11-carat, cushion-cut yellow diamond ring and earrings, and a necklace from De Beers’ Arpeggia Collection.

Brand aficionados will take note that De Beers has four offerings to its highly familiar Dewdrop collection. Pieces include a new ear cuff, bracelet, necklace, and medallion in 18k white gold. The collection is meant to be a tribute to nature and a nod to new beginnings.

And don’t miss the show-stopper: On display is a 11.95-carat raw diamond, valued at $6.5 million.