Popular Houston lifestyle blogger unveils swanky new beauty salon

Native Houstonian and lifestyle blogger Felice Sloan wants you to be better friends with your skin.

The licensed esthetician recently unveiled the Bayou City’s newest luxury skincare and facial bar, Swanky Beauty Bar. Nestled inside The One Fitness, at 6467 Westheimer Rd., Swanky Beauty Bar is offering a grand opening special on select services until November 1. Beyond that, prices range from $65 to $103.

“Swanky Beauty Bar is a holistic experience,” Sloan tells CultureMap. “It’s mind, body, spirit. I give clients permission to let go and unwind for that 30 to 45 minutes.”

Opening a business, let alone one which caters to relaxation and letting go — even if it’s only for a short period of time — during a global pandemic is challenging.

“[Due to the coronavirus pandemic], I got laid off and I had been waiting to take my passion for beauty to the next level,” Sloan says. “If I didn’t [pursue] this now, I don’t know when I’d have this window of time next; I have no excuses.”

With restrictions set in place for spas, Sloan saw clients digitally and traveled to their homes. When Gov. Greg Abbott gave the green light on personal care businesses reopening under the recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Sloan adhered to the safety protocols and measures to be able to open her doors.

“Before coming in, I send clients a COVID-19 questionnaire, I take their temperature, I wear a mask and a shield, and I’m cleaning the entire time,” she says. “Being in the beauty industry, there are major standards regarding safety and sanitation, so now, with COVID-19, we’re more diligent.”

Some may know her as the former co-owner of the popular lifestyle blog Urban Swank, while others may have heard her infectious voice as a co-host on CultureMap’s dining podcast, “What’s Eric Eating,” hosted by food editor Eric Sandler.

As one-half of Urban Swank, Sloan captivated thousands of Houstonians with her vibrant personality and eclectic sense of style. In 2018, she launched her first solo project, a lifestyle brand, Swanky Maven. Swanky Beauty Bar is her first brick-and-mortar byproduct since debuting her new brand.

Sloan aims to highlight the inner beauty of her clients through an array of services for both men and women. Houstonians can expect men and women’s facials, beard treatments for men, LED light therapy, chemical peels, lash lifts, henna brow tinting, and more. Fan favorites include the signature “SWANK ME” Facial, Beardacial (beard facial), and the “Sweet Cheeks” facial. It’s important to not neglect the back and the booty, Sloan notes.

“Spending money on cosmetic surgery is totally okay, but for me, I like to educate clients on taking care of their skin through facials so they can be makeup optional,” she says.

Offering customized procedures, Sloan’s goal is to become a partner with her clients in their skincare journey.

“Between me and your home regimen, you are golden. Your skin is going to love you, you’re going to love your skin,” she says. “I help people become better friends with their skin.”

As a female, Black business owner, Swanky Beauty Bar is dedicated to disproving common myths and misconceptions surrounding beauty treatments for men and women who have darker skin tones.

“What works for someone with lighter skin won’t work for someone with olive or darker skin,” Sloan says. “Educating people and being educated is very important; especially with a multicultural clientele base like I have.”

Additionally, Sloan continues to work behind the scenes on the launch of her new skincare line, Felice Simone Skincare. Sloan says that it’s in the beginning phases and is set to launch Spring 2021.

---

Swanky Beauty Bar; 6467 Westheimer Rd. Appointments can be made online, at swankybeautybar.com, or by calling 713-364-6023.