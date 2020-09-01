Swarovski unveils sparkly new Gen-Z-focused Crystal Studio in The Galleria

While many brick-and-mortar retail operations are struggling — especially in shopping malls — some are thriving and even opening new outlets. Such is the case with sparkly jewelry purveyor, Swarovski, which is opening its first Crystal Studio concept store in Texas at The Galleria (5085 Westheimer Rd). The studio officially opens on Monday, September 7 at 11 am.

The concept especially offers up a “modernized and interactive shopping experience” and targets the millennial and Gen Z shoppers — and also adjusts to the retail behavior of Swarovski’s ever-evolving consumer base, according to a press release.

To celebrate the location’s grand opening day, the store will be offering customers gifts and discounts, including:

Complimentary keyring holder as a door gift to the first 500 customers (while supplies last)

A Labor Day discount, where customers will receive up to 30 percent off with purchases

Ten percent neighboring discount for all Houston Galleria employees

The 1372-square-foot store promises a “highly interactive and socially focused environment,” encouraging trial, creativity, and spontaneity. Shoppers can look for the Crystal Bar, an immersive jewelry station where consumers can discover new products, curate looks with in-store experts, and explore product ranges virtually. Visitors are also encouraged to explore digital styling inspiration from Swarovski's community of influencers.

Meanwhile, digital dimensions are integrated throughout and guide the shopping experience; from the shop window screens, aimed at capturing consumer's attention, to interactive tablets providing styling tips.

In order to provide a safe experience, the store is implementing procedures such as continuous cleaning, sanitizing all try-on and returned products, and supplying employees and customers with sanitary items such as hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectant, according to a press release.

Swarovski, which is celebrating its 125 anniversary, debuted the Crystal Studio concept in Milan in early 2019, and have since opened in Paris, Beijing, Shanghai and, most recently, in Short Hills, New Jersey. New store plans include domestic and international locations into 2021.

---

Swarovski Crystal Studio; 5085 Westheimer Rd; Monday to Saturday 11 am-7 pm; Sundays noon - 6:30 pm