Houston's hot young professionals fashion soireé goes virtual for 2020

For 17 years, the hallowed Houston house of style, Tootsies, and Women of Wardrobe (the young professionals branch of Dress for Success Houston) have hosted the chic Summer Soireé. But like so many other events, this year’s haute affair must pivot.

This year’s Summer Soireé will go virtual on Thursday, August 20 from 6:30 pm to 7 pm. Beloved Tootsies creative director, Fady Armanious, will interview local designers Christy Lynn and Claudia Lobao on their inspiration, fall collection, journey in the fashion industry, and upcoming fashion trends, according to a press release. The event is being chaired by Women of Wardrobe chair, Karishma Asrani.



To stir up a little buzz following the virtual event, guests can snag swag from PMD Beauty, Cherry, W&P, Max Challenge, Pixi Beauty, Cocktail Kits 2 Go, Asrani Group, Popbands, Lucky Cat Beauty, and more on August 21 and 22 from 11 am to 2 pm at Tootsies while browsing the designers’ collections. A percentage of the sales will help empower more than 3,000 women this year through Dress for Success Houston.

In lieu of a ticketed entry, donations to Dress for Success Houston are encouraged. To RSVP for the event, click here. For more information, email wow@dfshouston.org or call 214-549-8232.

Women of Wardrobe supports the Dress for Success Houston mission through fundraising and volunteerism. Each membership fee is used to purchase a new suit and accessories for a Dress for Success Houston client. Active WOW members are required to donate at least three hours of their time volunteering to assist Dress for Success Houston in providing professional attire, encouragement, and career development.