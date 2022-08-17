5 Houston spas for hands-on help with the delish Hailey Bieber 'glazed donut' manicure

This summer, glazed donuts have been elevated from everyone's favorite fried treat to an entire aesthetic, thanks to Instagram star, model — and oh yeah, wife of Justin — Hailey Bieber.

From the newly launched Rhode Skin founder, what started as a dewy skincare trend has migrated to nails. The minimalist, glowy look is having a major moment where it seems we are all trying to replicate the gleaming glaze of a Shipley doughnut. The look is viral on TikTok, with the hashtag #glazeddonutnails garnering a whopping 55.1M views and counting.

(For those keeping score, that number is a little higher than Hailey's nearly 48 million IG followers.)

So what are glazed donut nails? This latest trend is an understated manicure created with a nude base color and embellished with a chrome top coat to give that shimmery glazed effect. Beiber's celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created the look to match the star's YSL Met Gala dress in May, and since then, everyone has been clamoring to do the same.

Houston beauty maven, philanthropist, and animal activist Kara McCullers recently posted an Instagram story of her glazed donut manicure with the caption "such a glazed donut gal," and she isn't the only one jumping on the trend. Vannessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney are fans of the look that can be tinted for a fun flavored donut style — strawberry glazed donut is currently Bieber's favorite.

According to Gloss Nail Bar in Montrose, requests for glazed donut nails have skyrocketed since they took off on social media. "This nail trend has been popular all summer," Andrea Hernandez of Gloss Nails tells CultureMap. "We get requests daily — many people come in specifically for that manicure."

Houstonians ready to try the trend for themselves can channel their inner Hailey Bieber at these local salons.

Gloss Nail Bar

Located in Montrose, Gloss Nail Bar is known for its nail art and trend-forward manicures. The nail bar offers a variety of manicure options, including gel, dipped and acrylic sets.

Isle Pedispa Memorial Green

Luxury and beauty are the hallmarks of this Houston nail salon. Over-the-top decor and attention to detail make them a go-to for the latest nail trends.

Brush Box

Offering manicures and pedicures with "five-free" polishes, customers can expect a more natural nail experience. Brush Box also offers signature treatments utilizing a line of house-made products made from organic fruits and vegetables.

Milano Nail Spa

Milano Nail Spa is a full-service nail salon with dip powder, acrylic, and gel polish options. The manicures are long-lasting and consistently high-quality.

Sweet Moment Nail & Pedi Spa

This Kirby hot spot offers various relaxing manicure options and trendy nail art. This nail salon gets glowing reviews for its dip powder services.