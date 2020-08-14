Texas' favorite jewelry designer shines with national day of giving back

Beloved Texas jewelry designer Kendra Scott is celebrating National Nonprofit Day on Monday, August 17 by hosting 108 virtual Kendra Gives Back events, with several in the greater Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

“Giving back is at the heart of what we do at Kendra Scott and it’s important for us to recognize National Nonprofit Day with 108 Kendra Gives Back events to give back to local organizations in the communities where we have Kendra Scott stores,” Scott tells CultureMap.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, several Kendra Scott storefronts are temporarily closed or have limited capacity. To that end, the jewelry maven has pivoted to hosting virtual events. Those hosting a virtual Kendra Gives Back event receive custom codes to share with their community. For 48 hours, 20 percent of all proceeds from purchases using these codes will continue to directly support the charity of their choice.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the virtual Kendra Gives Back giveback codes will be redeemable in all the ways in which you can shop Kendra Scott; online, the brand’s curbside delivery program, and in select stores where Scott is offering socially distanced shopping appointments.

The Texas-area in-store and virtual events include:

Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, Kendra Scott Highland Village, Houston

Special Pals, Cypress, virtual

The Ballard House, Katy, virtual

Montgomery County Food Bank, The Woodlands, virtual

The Pom Squad, CITYCENTRE, Houston

Literacy Council of Fort Bend, Kendra Scott Ford Bend Literacy Council, Sugar Land

Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

Anna Cheri Foundation, Friendswood, virtual

Austin Sunshine Challenge, Austin, virtual

McCallum Blue Brigade, Lamar Central, Austin

Beautifully Loved, Kendra Scott Flagship on South Congress, Austin

Speedway Children’s Charities, Southlake, virtual

Dallas Afterschool, Dallas, virtual

Project Transformation, Dallas, virtual

Living for Zachary, Plano, virtual

Texas Association of Homecare and Hospice, Allen, virtual

As fans know, Scott launched her company as a passion project in 2002 in a spare bedroom of her Austin home. Today, it is a global, billion-dollar fashion brand with a strong commitment to giving back.

The flagship program, Kendra Gives Back, invites local charity organizations and individuals to host in-store shopping events with 20 percent of the proceeds benefiting the philanthropic initiative of their choice. Through this program, Kendra Scott has hosted more than 30,000 events and donated more than $30 million to various charities to date.

A full list of the 2020 National Nonprofit Day virtual events can be found here.

For more information on hosting a virtual Kendra Gives Back event is available here.