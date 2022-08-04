Luxe Uptown boutique fittingly wins best lingerie shop in America title

Uptown Park favorite Top Drawer Lingerie, widely known by ladies here as the best bra-fitting boutique in Houston, now reigns supreme as the “Best Lingerie Store in America.”

Winning top honors for the fifth time and third consecutive year, the lingerie shop was recognized by The Best of Intima, the leading international lingerie magazine at their annual Best of Intima Awards ceremony in New York City.

Top Drawer Lingerie specializes in carrying a wide range of inclusive sizes and styles, recognizing that perfectly fitting underpinnings are a wardrobe essential. The specialty shop’s offerings range from 30C to 56H in most styles and include everything from bras, swimwear, and panties to sleepwear and accessories.

From the barely there to the over-the-top and every supportive style in between, the luxury boutique boasts bra fittings that are quick and painless with no appointments necessary.

“In a world driven by the internet, Top Drawer Lingerie offers its customers something they simply cannot buy online — a bra that is properly fit by an expert and personal service,” Dow Hickman, a partner in the family-owned business, said in a statement. “With over 350 international brands, sizes can vary from one brand or style to the next. When studies reveal that nearly 80 percent of women wear the wrong size bra, it goes to show only an expert can help fit a particular bra specifically for you.”

Hickman says Top Drawer Lingerie works hard to distinguish itself from others by offering top-of-the-line customer service in a private, comfortable atmosphere noting that most of the lingerie experts on staff have an average of over 20 years of bra-fitting experience.

He also attributes the win, known as the “Oscars” of the lingerie industry, to maintaining an extensive selection of quality lingerie and understanding what women want.

Houstonians have a bevy of lingerie outposts to choose from including edgy brands like Rhinna’s Savage X Fenty, comfortable and cozy loungewear from Soma, and department store favorites Honeydew Intimates, and Hanky Panky. Destinations like Neiman Marcus offer high-end pieces from designers such as Kiki De Montparnasse.