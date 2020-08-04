Where to shop in Houston: 6 must-hit stores for August

For shoppers, August typically means back-to-school season and tax free weekend. Since the pandemic hit, the retail industry has seen a slew of closures, but Houstonians continue to push through. This month, look to markdowns on luxury apparel, footwear, accessories, and home decor from some local favorites.

Amir Taghi

In the market for a new mask? The Iranian-American designer has added pleated cotton and upcycled lace masks to his namesake line. In recent months, ‘The Mask Bar’ has donated proceeds to foundations fighting for Black equality and The Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Holly Hall Supply Co.

Justin Moore left corporate law in 2017 to launch a skincare line with his dad, Houston dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore. He tells CultureMap his goal was to create high-quality skincare that’s not only accessible but also less intimidating. Shop the Essentials Skin Care Kit which features the brand’s Revitalizing Daily Face Wash, Hydrating Shave Gel — which stays clear to avoid cuts — and the collagen-infused Daily Repair Moisturizer.

M Penner

The Uptown Park clothier recently closed its women’s boutique and everything must go. Save up to 70 percent off women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, and jewelry. Additionally, after 45 years of solely operating as a brick and mortar, you can now shop online from the newly launched e-commerce site.

The Hive

The pop-up collective moved from River Oaks Shopping Center to Rice Village (2431 Rice Blvd.), in between Helen Greek Food and Wine and Croissant Brioche. Shop the latest additions to the pop-up, including embroidered denim jackets from Two Tequila Sisters, elegant gifts and home decor from Tre for the Gathering, accessories by Tara Valentina, and jewelry from Two Little Byrds.

Tootsies

Whether you’re shopping the latest Pre-Fall arrivals or seeking a summer frock, the woman’s luxury retailer has something for every occasion. Look to the Designer Sale for markdowns up to 60 percent off, in-store and online.

Wisteria

The Dallas-based luxury home decor and furnishings brand is closing its doors after nearly two decades. The Houston storefront opened on West Alabama less than one year ago, and it’s having its final sale. Shop in-store and enjoy at least 50 percent off. All sales are final.