Where to shop in Houston right now: 13 must-hit spots and hot events for August

Attention shoppers: The new season (that would be fall, for those who forgot what sub-95 temps feel like) is around the corner.

With that in mind, it’s an ideal time to make room for fall fashion. We've rounded up store opening events, an anniversary sale, and much more.

Shop a local beauty brand in a major national beauty retailer, celebrate Houston’s Project Runway winner at her new store, and enjoy ice cream while shopping a luxe store(!).

12TwentyTwo

As a plus-size woman, Demetria White, felt like she wasn’t getting what she needed in the style department. In the fall of 2018, she created 12TwentyTwo for “plus-size women who are not afraid to be adventurous with their style,” White tells CultureMap. Expect to shop matching sets, jumpsuits, loungewear, dresses, swimsuits, and accessories.

Blessings Apparel

Established in 2017, creator Jacob Hernandez expressed a deep interest in all things fashion. The brand is a constant reminder that Hernandez never counts his problems and always counts his blessings. Houstonians can shop one-of-a-kind, limited-edition pieces including denim jackets, vests, flannels, sweats, and more.

This month, Blessings Apparel will host a pop-up at Harold’s for White Linen Night on Saturday, August 7, as well as at Ladies First Market at the new IronWorks in EaDo, curated by Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market on Sunday, August 8.

Blessings Apparel can also be found at the Donkeeboy and Friends Art Show, curated by Los Jefes Market, at 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas St.) on Friday, August 27.

Chloe Dao

Renowned Houston designer and Project Runway winner Chloe Dao is hosting a grand opening party for her M-K-T Heights studio (600 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite 115) Thursday, August 5 from 6-9 pm. Houstonians can expect a fashion presentation while enjoying lite bites and drinks.

Designer Diva

The resale warehouse is now open in Spring Branch at 10707 Haddington Dr. The 35,000-square-foot space offers an assortment of high-quality women’s apparel, shoes, accessories, and fragrances in The Scent Bar.

Additionally, Designer Diva announces its new partnership with Social Motion, Inc., an organization dedicated to assisting teens and young adults with neurodiversity and intellectual/developmental differences.

The organization is currently training teens with autism on transition-to-work skills in the warehouse and will continue to use the facility as a training site.

Elizabeth Anthony

One of the city’s top women’s luxury retailers is kicking off the fall season with three in-store trunk shows, including Lafayette 148 New York Tuesday, August 17 through Saturday, August 21; Lourdes Chavez Fall REDUX Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20; and Naeem Khan’s Resort 2022 Collection Thursday, August 26 through Saturday, August 28.

On Wednesday, August 4, Van Leeuwen will pop-up in-store from 1-4 pm with complimentary ice cream treats.

Sample Chef Hugo Ortega’s new flavor and signature flavor. Enjoy the Texas-size sale with 25 percent off all markdowns and take 50 percent off all markdowns when buying three or more pieces.

Frances Valentine

The New York-based lifestyle brand is opening its first brick-and-mortar in Houston’s River Oaks District this fall. As CultureMap previously reported, the brand is known for its vibrant hues and vintage aesthetic.

Founded in 2016 by Elyce Arons and longtime friends Andy and the late Kate Spade, the eclectic line offers vintage-modern clothing, footwear, and accessories.

LAMIK Beauty

The local startup quickly became a ‘brow in 60 seconds’ sensation, and now, Houstonians can shop the first certified vegan and Black-owned beauty line at ulta.com.

Montrose Market

The weekly market is back. Shop local vendors with unique jewelry, art, vintage, and more. Houstonians can shop at this funky market every Sunday from 12-6 pm at 1643 Westheimer Rd.

Moo-chila

The leather footwear, fine hats, and artisan goods brand is opening its second location in Houston’s East End District at The Esplanade on Navigation Blvd. The brand is one of many opening up in transformed containers. This location will primarily sell hats.

Shaftel Diamonds

The high-end wholesaler and retailer specializing in luxury jewelry and one-of-a-kind gemstones has an array of waterproof and water resistant watches — perfect for the hottest stretch of the year.

Look to the Tudor Pelagos, Rolex “Coke” Model, Vintage Gold Rolexes, and the Rolex Yacht-Master, which is one of the favorite pieces in Shaftel’s collection due to its versatility.

Swanky Beauty Bar

Dubbed as ‘H-town’s Skin Whisperer,’ esthetician Felice Sloan opened Swanky Beauty Bar Fall 2020, and less than a year later has outgrown the space. Today, Swanky Beauty Bar can be found in a larger, quieter, and much more swanky space off 59 and Greenbriar/Shepherd. Receive results-driven treatments with Sloan at 2218 Bissonnet St.

White Flag Clothing

Fashion blogger turned entrepreneur Tai Bowen launched White Flag Clothing during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Bowen writes online that the line is affordable yet luxurious. The brand offers both womenswear and menswear, such as matching sets to formal attire.

Womxn on the Moon

The LGBTQ+ Afro-Latina-owned business is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a major sale. Enjoy 25 percent off site-wide through Saturday, August 7. No code needed.