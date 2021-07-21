Eclectic New York fashion brand sets up colorful shop in River Oaks District

An acclaimed, New York-based lifestyle brand has just pegged Houston for its first Texas brick-and-mortar presence.

Frances Valentine, known for its vibrant colors and vintage aesthetic, will open in the tony River Oaks District ( 4444 Westheimer Rd., Suite H-105). The new store is slated to open the first week of September 2021, the company announced.

Representatives of Frances Valentine note that they identified Houston as a leading market for their growth, given heightened consumer demand and record e-commerce sales figures, per a press release.

“For years, Texas customers have been asking us to open a store in their home state,” CEO Elyce Arons tells CultureMap. “So, in February 2020, we hosted a trunk show in Houston and were overwhelmed by consumer turnout and excitement — our decision to open a storefront in the area was quickly solidified.”

“Though COVID caused a delay,” she continues, “we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally open our Houston doors. Like all our stores, we want this location to be a place where customers can come to gather with friends and feel like they stumbled upon new and exciting pieces each time they visit.”

This Houston launch, the brand’s fourth, follows buzzy boutique openings in New York City; Palm Beach, Florida; and Sag Harbor, New York. Frances Valentine was launched in 2016 by Arons, known in the industry as a “fashion powerhouse,” and her longtime friends Andy and Kate Spade. The trio crafted a line of eclectic vintage-modern clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Since then, women have flocked to targeted trunk shows, retail stores, and online for for one-of-a-kind, heirloom investment pieces.

As for the store, New York-based designer, Steven Sclaroff, will oversee a look that focuses on neutral fixtures with hand-selected vintage furnishings, a curated art collection of bold colorful pieces, and a midcentury chandelier in the central foyer, press materials note.

“It is the perfect new home for Frances Valentine,” Arons added in a statement, “we are so excited to open our first Texas location in Houston here at the District.”