Savvy new app helps Galleria shoppers take stock and avoid headaches

The age-old phenomenon of driving to and parking at The Galleria — only to find that the desired item isn’t available — may soon be a thing of the past.

Galleria shoppers can now utilize Simon Search, a new search platform that allows users to research in-stock products available at the mall’s retailers. Simon Search will be integrated into the existing Simon app, the Galleria and all Simon Property Group malls around the nation, and interactive directories.

Current participating retailers include Aéropostale, Anthropology, Athleta, Banana Republic, Bloomingdales, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Crocs, Gap, J.Crew, Kate Space, Lane Bryant, Lilly Pulitzer, Lucky Brand, Macy’s, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, and UNTUCKit.

“A customer who is seeking a blue tank top in size small, will be able to identify what store has that item quickly and efficiently in stock right here and right now at the Galleria,” Enna Allen, Simon Property Group’s vice president of brand management, tells CultureMap.

She adds that The Galleria was selected as a test site based on retail mix, customer usage, and adoption of technology tools — including use of interactive directories, plus customer feedback. Fair to say, then, that the new platform was created based on customer demand.

“Almost 90 percent of customers expressed interest in an online tool that enables enhanced searches of store inventory at local malls,” says Allen. “Additionally, 75 percent of shoppers told us that they would use this tool on a regular or frequent basis.”

Techie shoppers take note: Allen adds that Simon plans to onboard many more retailers this year.