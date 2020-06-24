One-of-a-kind Houston shopping experience returns for hot summer sale

In Houston, now more than ever, it’s critical to support small businesses. The mix of the novel coronavirus and subsequent cancellation of major events and local gift markets — from RodeoHouston and The Round Top Antique Show — means it’s prime time to catch the Bayou City’s leading home décor and gift market’s Summer Sale.

The Design-Art-Style-Home (DASH) Market provides a unique shopping experience for Houstonians seeking clothing and accessories, trending home décor, artisan jewelry, original art, and gourmet gifts. The Summer Sale features show specials, new inventory, and inventory closeouts from more than 90 dealers. The event runs Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, at Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards St.).



Savvy shoppers looking to jumpstart their weekend can get an exclusive first-look at the DASH Preview Party on Thursday, June 25. Enjoy music from Jo Hyman, sip on craft cocktails at the Warehouse Bar, and sample light bites from Island Grill and Relish Restaurant and Bar.



On Saturday, DASH Market welcomes Denverado’s Disco Happy Hour from 3 pm to 5 pm. Throughout the weekend, shoppers can also enjoy cocktails from a new vendor Jo’s Mini Mobile Bar.

Expect to shop local favorites, including Texas-inspired tee’s and guayaberas from Paris Texas Apparel Co.; curated treasures from around the world at Laurier Blanc; and dhurrie clutches and Kantha quilts from Sapana Dreams. The Summer Sale also features ten new dealers, including home decor for conscious buyers from Ankole Living; Houston-based jewelry designer Christina Greene's signature gold and turquoise collection; a blogger closet sale with Houston-based lifestyle blogger Keli Rabon; and more.

Founders Lisa Erwin, Michelle Maresh, Angela Poujol, and Vanessa Sendukas are taking necessary steps to ensure all dealers and shoppers are safe and comfortable. Hand-sanitizing stations, sponsored by SUPA Skincare, will be set up throughout the warehouse along with disposable masks.

Other precautions include no more than 50 percent capacity inside, one-way aisle traffic, continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night, contactless payment available, and on-site security and crowd control.

Tickets are available for $35 for the Preview Party on Thursday, June 25 from 6 to 9 pm and $10, Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, from 10 am to 5 pm.