Exclusive pop-in/mash-up of 2 luxe and street icons strolls into Houston as sole Texas stop

Few things blend luxury and casual like luxe sneakers, as evidenced by the buzz of Gucci’s Ace “bee” kicks, to say nothing of pieces from Tom Ford, Louboutin, or a pair of $1,300 Berlutis.

Now, fans of fab footwear and more can line up for a new Adidas x Gucci pop-up, which has drawn fans across the county at boutique hot spots starting with Los Angeles, and now lands in the Galleria as the sole Texas stop.

What’s up for grabs? Look for ready-to-wear pieces that cleverly merge the two brands’ iconic logos, such as a men’s Gazelle sneaker, a Double G and Trefoil print jacket, a jacquard skirt, an interlocking G and Trefoil shirt, a horsebit 1955 mini bag, and a women’s GG pump — among a hot list of others, “pop-in” reps (see what they did there?) tell us.

The vibe is luxe meets street meets retro, all showcased in a recent runway debut. The looks boast stripes and patterns and include cool fabrics like snakeskin and lots of velvet.

Meanwhile, the pop-up theme plays on the kaleidoscopic aesthetics of the collection, press materials note, with a perimeter of illuminated pointed arches accented by vintage-inspired furniture.

Since the pop-up launched on Monday, June 10, items have been going fast. Heads up: savvy shoppers only have until items run out to get the goods.

---

The Adidas x Gucci pop-up; 5015 Westheimer Rd. suite A2422. For more information, visit Gucci online.