Cover up with these Houston designers' fashionable face masks

It's time to cover up, Houston, as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a mandatory mask order beginning Monday, April 27, for residents 10 and older. The order, which will last up to 30 days, requires all Bayou City residents to wear masks in public or be fined up to $1,000 by law enforcement. Houstonians in need will have access to free masks.

Meanwhile, the past month, Project Runway winner Chloe Dao has been sewing masks; fashion chemist Megan Eddings and her team at Accel Lifestyle are working with the Houston Methodist Hospital and military personnel to provide masks using her proprietary anti-bacterial Prema fabric.

Inclán Studio, the woman’s ready-to-wear label, has been working alongside local nonprofit design house Magpies & Peacocks to produce masks for medical workers.

Project Runway season 18 contestant Alan Gonzalez of Alantude is donating all proceeds to Meals on Wheels from his limited-quantity fashionable masks that sell out within hours.

The 595 masks designed by Danny Nguyen Couture are water-resistant, breathable, have adjustable straps, an air-sealed seam, and feature five layers of filtered protection. Lorrell Gold's design house LORR has designed masks from neoprene fabric in an assortment of hues. They're available with or without a filter for both adults and children.

David Peck has not only donated thousands of non-woven polypropylene masks designed to fit over an existing N95 mask to healthcare professionals, but also produced 4,000 masks for the Harris County Fire Marshal. His design studio is offering Houstonians the chance to purchase stylish masks through his program, “Buy One, Give One.” For every mask sold, Peck will donate one to responders on the front line.

Sewn Goods: A Houston Collaborative was recently launched by the local nonprofit Connect Community, in partnership with Houston Community College (HCC), The Houston Furniture Bank, and many other small-batch manufacturers, nonprofits, and sewists. The initiative will supply hand-sewn protective masks to hospitals, medical personnel, council members, and more. Sewn Goods Collaborative is also donating masks through its matching program with purchases up to 50 masks being matched.

Custom furniture store Lam Bespoke is releasing a floral mask this week, while The Monogram Shop is taking orders via phone, 713-376-5995, on their upcoming shipment of both adult and children’s masks. Starting May 1, Palacose will offer canvas masks online.

Alchemia Style

The contemporary women’s boutique is selling individual masks, in three different prints, for $13 or a set of three for $36.

Carla Valencia Designs

The father-daughter duo’s masks are lined and have a micron cloth filter. Get creative with a patch or hand-embroidered name. Send a direct message on Instagram to order.

Cuteheads

The children’s clothing brand’s website states that their 100 percent cotton and machine washable masks are available in “select fabrics from the Cuteheads archives as well as fabrics that never quite made it into production.”

Christy Lynn

The womenswear label is using leftover fabric from past collections to “minimize the waste factor in the garment production process.” With its recently launched “Buy One, Give One” campaign, Christy Lynn will donate one mask to the medical staff at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

David A. Brown

Photographer David A. Brown has taken his photographs of Houston hot spots, including the skyline, and printed them on a four-way stretch breathable fabric. These one-size neck gaiters are $20 and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, and neck warmer.

Forth and Nomad

Finished in colored duck canvas, these reusable masks feature the curated marketplace’s signature Edison Bulb logo. Available in navy, white, and khaki for $20.

Gin Martini Designs

Known for her custom garments for stage performances, Gin Martini’s double-layered masks are $5 each.

Isabel Wilson

Available in more than five patterns, Isabel Wilson’s masks are adjustable, double-layered, and made from a soft silk/cotton blend. For every mask sold, she will match the number with donations to essential workers.

JC Alterations and Embroidery

This southwest Houston tailor is offering masks in various prints for $7 each. All masks contain a pocket for a filter. Curbside delivery is available by calling 713-665-4821 or texting 713-724-4046.

Kathryn Wakefield

The graphic designer behind Confetti Riot has turned her tea towels into made-to-order masks. Shop various patterns in several sizes; all masks are reusable and $9.50.

My Flaming Heart

The eclectic boutique located in Houston’s Mid Main neighborhood has designed custom print masks in organic cotton sateen with prices ranging from $15-$25. Email your order to owner and designer Judy Masliyah, at judy@myflamingheart.com



Nomadic Strand

The apparel production company has produced more than 10,000 masks, and counting, for healthcare professionals, school districts across Texas, and social workers. Various styles, ranging from $10-$12, are available now.

Onyii & Co.

Made from 100 percent Ankara cotton, designer Onyii Brown’s masks feature adjustable drawstring straps and a hidden pouch to insert a filter. Available in various sizes and suitable for men, women, teens, children, and toddlers.