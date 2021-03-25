Houstonian Hotel and Spa soothes with refreshing new pools and outdoor relaxation spots

With more Houstonians locking down vaccines and subsequently venturing out, spas and getaways are inviting locals to pamper themselves after a grueling year. One luxe offering is the Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Club, Hotel and Spa, which has just completed a year-long, multi-million dollar renovation.

One of the biggest draws is the Trellis’ new soaking pools and garden. The 6,500-square-space offers up hot/cold contrast bathing therapies consisting of two hot pools, and a cold shower. Guests can while away the day at the private cabanas; each comes with a personal concierge offering fruit-infused waters, cool towels, and food and beverage service.

Visitors can also lounge in rocking chairs under the arbor or in the seating areas around two fireplaces, and in the meditation garden — replete with the sounds of a nearby water feature. or the meditation garden, stroll the lawn, or lounge in the rocking chairs in front of the fire pits.

The new-look spa, designed by Montana-based firm Blu Spas, was inspired by bathing cultures found around the world, hotel press materials note. To wit, spa-savvy travelers will recognize Blue Spas as the masterminds behind posh relaxation spots such as Four Seasons Caye Chapel in Belize; Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla, Caribbean; the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Pagagayo, Costa Rica; and the Arizona Biltmore, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Therapies follow a circuit format, which are meant to increase circulation, cardiovascular strength, stress relief, and boosted immunity.

Meanwhile, outside, the spa plays to the hotel’s 27 lush, wooded acres with a vibrant, floating art installation commissioned by featured artist, Casey Parlette. The colorful piece boasts individual butterflies made by hand.

As CultureMap previously reported, the spa will see a return of favorites, plus new touchless therapies and new facials from ORVEDA and Natura Bissé. ORVEDA skincare is a French luxury skincare line rich in prebiotics and postbiotics.

For good face, look for a 100-minute facial by Natura Bissé; the Youthful Radiance was created to give special attention to the face, neck, and décolleté. Using LED light therapy, the facial instantly firms, brightens, and transforms the complexion just after one treatment, according to a press release.

Touchless Therapies at Trellis include two exclusive treatment tables seen nowhere else in the U.S.: the MLX Dome and Cellis Machine (a non-invasive, no-touch therapy that can be performed in just 30 minutes). Another draw are the Gharieni tables, known as the “Rolls Royce” of spa equipment.