Cool California lifestyle brand rolls into River Oaks District in vintage Airstream

As half of California migrates to Houston (we kid, we kid), more locals are decorating and dressing with a decidedly West Coast aesthetic. Perfect timing, then, for a popular California brand to roll into one of Houston’s most chic hubs for some stylish fun.

Cali-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne is stopping by the tony River Oaks District ( (4444 Westheimer Rd.)) to unload special gifts, exclusives, and a personalized shopping experience. The brand is parking it — literally — in a renovated 1956 Airstream.

Savvy shoppers can expect to find the latest from the Jenni Kayne spring collection, including the now-cult-favorite fisherman sweaters (they’re huge in spots such as Big Sur and Central and NorCal), mules and clogs, and home decor items such as candles, pillows, and throw blankets.

Those stopping by on the weekend can expect special programming and activations, including:

Friday, March 26, 10am-6pm

The brand will be handing out complimentary floral bouquets from Composto Fiori, while Jenni Kayne rewards members will receive double points

Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28, 10am-6pm

Customers can hop in the Jenni Kayne egg hunt for special gifts and rewards

Saturday, March 27, 11am-12pm and 4pm-5pm

Florist Composto Fiori will be host live design events with floral arrangement demonstrations

Fashionable and deco-minded Houstonians will recognize Jenni Kayne’s California-chic minimalism. The brand boasts nine stores as well as collaborations with brands such as Pottery Barn, Lulu & Georgia, and Parachute. Followers also clamor to the brand’s lifestyle blog Rip & Tan. Kayne herself authored best-selling book Pacific Natural, which focuses on entertaining and includes a foreword by Martha Stewart.

Jenni Kayne-branded and renovated homes, showcasing the brand’s aesthetic, can be found in Lake Arrowhead, California.