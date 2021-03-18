Celebrity 'king of color' hair stylist holds court in Houston to deliver perfect highlights

Those here with luxurious locks know that the Bayou City’s most glam hair personality is the dapper and magnificent Ceron, who boasts an A-list clientele and two chic salons.

Now, a similarly dapper, flamboyant, internationally known stylist is hitting Houston — and is taking appointments.

Celebrity hair colorist Denis de Souza — known as “The King of Color” is jetting to Houston, where he’ll hold court at Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. The charismatic, Brazilian star and his assistant, Moises, will offer up their considerable talents from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

For the uninitiated, de Souza’s celeb list of clients include Alessandra Ambrosio, Brie Larson, Jared Leto, Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan, Nicole Richie, Lily Collins, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Kathryn Hahn, and a host of others. Followers on Instagram (more than 55,000) hang on his every post to catch the latest look.

De Souza caught fire globally for perfect a highlight job that looks perfectly natural and sunk-kissed — indeed, as if straight off a beach from his homeland of Brazil.

The “king of color” is based in Los Angeles, where he founded Mare Salon and handles highlights for the stars, and also has a presence in Mexico City.

Here in Houston, de Souza will deliver his now-famous highlights, well-known for their natural look (just in time for spring). Fees run $500 (for all hair lengths and thicknesses); Solaya stylists will be on-hand to round out services with cuts and blow-outs as well as provide single-process color, if required, prior to guests’ highlight session with de Souza.

Salon staffers tell CultureMap that spots will fill up quickly and allow that more dates might pop up. Until then, stylish locals should lock down that appointment for the perfect color job, and, natch, a selfie with the king.