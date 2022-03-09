Kendra Scott and buzzy Texas blogger unveil new bridal capsule collection

Two Texas-based, female powerhouses have launched an exclusive collaborative bridal collection. Popular jewelry designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott and Austin-based lifestyle blogger Emily Travis of Champagne & Chanel co-designed the collection, marking the first-ever influencer-designed partnership for the brand.



As a dedicated wearer of the brand, Scott’s line has been with Travis during monumental moments in her life. While on her own wedding journey, Travis couldn’t imagine celebrating her special day without Kendra Scott and had a vision of what she wanted for her bridal party — timeless.



“I’m a firm believer that when you find accessories you love, that give you the extra boost of confidence, the rest falls into place—especially on your wedding day,” said Scott in a statement.

“We were in the process of expanding our bridal variety and it felt serendipitous when Emily shared her vision for her wedding. I was honored to help her bring this to life for her big day.”



The capsule bridal collection, named after female figures in Travis’ life, features a variety of classic shapes like emerald and round cut crystals and timeless designs. Included in the capsule collection are dainty drop earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces. Together, Scott and Travis created quality pieces at an attainable price point ranging from $58 to $148.



In addition to creating keepsake styles, Travis wanted to design versatile pieces that could not only be worn for black tie affairs but also more casually everyday.

When co-designing the collection, Scott encouraged Travis to incorporate other elements from the big day, such as her floral arrangements. This inspired the Cameron Statement Earring, crafted to effortlessly transition from a formal showstopper to stud with a unique detachable piece.



“Getting the chance to design a collection with Kendra Scott has definitely been one of the biggest “pinch me” moments of my life,” says influencer Emily Travis in a statement. “This collection is very special to me because it’s inspired by the happiest day—my wedding. I am so proud and honored to have my name on each of these pieces and I hope you love them as much as I do!”



Scott and Travis will celebrate the launch of their collection at the flagship store on South Congress (1701 S. Congress Ave.) in Austin. Guests will get a first look of the collection, enjoy light bites, and meet both Scott and Travis.



Travis started her blog in 2016 while she was a senior studying at Texas A&M University. What began as a creative outlet has now garnered more than 1 million followers. The collection can be shopped in-stores and online.



Additionally, Scott will release her first-ever memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love on September 20 with publisher Worthy Books, a division of Hachette Book Group.

The memoir is expected to take readers on a journey of personal stories and tough life lessons while building a life and a career - grounded in joy, kindness, purpose, and “doing good.”



Per a release, Scott reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, that life is as messy as it is magical, that bad things can happen to good people, and that even in our darkest of days, there is always a light to shine.



The memoir is now available for pre-order online.