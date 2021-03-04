Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for March

As March marks roughly one year since the nation started shutting down due to the pandemic — and as the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out — retailers in Houston are slowly hosting in-person and in-store trunk shows and markets. While Texas Gov. Abbott lifted the mask mandate, several shops are still requiring employees and shoppers to wear face coverings.

Meanwhile, warmer weather brings new options for a new wardrobe with spring collections, markets with a bevy of vendors, an 11-year old whose quarantine hobby turned into a line of cozy staples, and more. Here are some can’t miss shopping spots for March.

Christy Lynn

Christy Lynn’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, ‘Le Voyage Botanique,’ was inspired by the 18th century French botanist, Jeanne Baret, the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. The collection includes a mix of antique French wallpaper prints, bringing an old world elegance to modern silhouettes. ‘Le Voyage Botanique’ features romantic, feminine fabrics and structured, woven bottoms and travel capes. Preorders are available this month and in September, Houstonians can shop the collection at Tootsies or through private shopping appointments at the brand’s showroom at La Colombe D’Or.

Eastside Market

Tres Chic is hosting its second Eastside Market Saturday, March 6 from 9 am to 6pm. Located in the boutique’s parking lot (3414 Eastside St.), the outdoor market will feature women-owned businesses including Abejas, Alchemia, Christina Greene, French Cuff, Margarita Mercantile, and more. All shoppers must wear masks.

Elizabeth Anthony

Shop Katherine Jetter’s fine jewelry and meet the Australian native during a trunk show through Friday, March 5 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Through Friday, March 5, Houstonians can prep their spring and summer wardrobe with pieces from Akris’ Punto Resort and Spring 2021 collections. 10 am to 5 pm

Meet Swiss designer Roberto Quaglia and shop his Fall 2021 collection Tuesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 27. 10 am to 5 pm

From Tuesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 27, Houstonians can shop Vancouver designer Catherine Regehr’s evening collection, featuring upscale separates and cocktail dresses. 10 am to 5 pm

Focus Refined Eye Care

Bringing a concierge-like experience to Houston’s M-K-T, Focus Refined Eye Care will not only offer comprehensive eye exams and LASIK surgery but also luxury eye wear from several upscale brands like Tom Ford.

Heart To Market

Save the date and shop more than 30 vendors at the Spring Heart To Market in Sugar Land’s Town Square. From Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28, 10 percent of all market sales will benefit Lunches of Love, a nonprofit organization committed to ending childhood hunger in Fort Bend County.

Hunter Bell

The women’s contemporary apparel brand just launched its Charleston-inspired collection for Spring 2021. Shop gingham midi dresses with puff sleeves, pleated mini dresses, and flirty tops that can take you from spring to summer and beyond.

Kendra Scott

Through Monday, March 8, the Austin-based jewelry brand is donating 20 percent of proceeds from the “Giveback Stack” to The Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.

Léránt

The home decor and luxury gift shop is hosting San Antonio-based jewelry company, Hazel Smyth, Thursday, March 25 through Saturday, March 27. Meet the owner and designer, Elizabeth Herff, on Thursday, March 25 from noon to 4 pm.

Mair Fragrance

Mair Fragrance is taking preorders for its newly launched fragrance, Peony Silk. Founder Mair Emenogu tells CultureMap that she was inspired by her favorite flower, the peony. Just like the fine Italian silk scarf, the smoothness of the scent is soft but woodsy. Sold in a 4 fluid ounce bottle for $110, the notes are melon, pear, peonies, musk, and cashmere wood.

SweetArt by Georgina

Georgina Bruskoff, an 11-year-old Houstonian, recently launched her Aspen collection for her brand, SweetArt by Georgina. The collection includes comfortable staples for the entire family. Hoodies feature patches from the ’70s and are customizable. A portion of the sales will benefit Kids’ Meals Houston. Bruskoff plans to launch the Texas collection this spring.

The Family Policy

Houston-based lawyer and Senior SoulCycle instructor Catherine “Cat G” Ayeni launched her athleisure brand with a limited-edition collection to honor Black heritage. A portion of proceeds from each piece directly benefits funding laptops for Black graduating scholarship recipients at YES Prep Brays Oaks. The fashionable yet functional line is available in unisex sizes XS to 2XL.

The Salted Hippie

Lidia Ferrufino, owner of the League City boutique, loves helping women feel comfortable and confident. From a loyal customer to now, the owner, she celebrated her one-year anniversary in November 2020 and continues to remain true to her mission of supporting other female entrepreneurs and helping women shine.

The Second Shop

There’s a new vintage shop in town. Located in Houston’s East End, at 3401 Harrisburg, Suite F, The Second Shop offers vintage and handcrafted apparel, accessories, home decor, and gifts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they aren’t hosting a grand opening event, but keep up with them on social media for virtual giveaways and prizes.

Womxn on the Moon

The LGBTQ+ Afro-Latina-owned business not only creates beautiful jewels composed of natural stones and resin artwork but also empowers female artisans through inclusive branding and community engagement. Each month, owner and designer Shannen Garza Hakim donates sales to a nonprofit organization. For every sale made in March, she is donating $1 to the Houston Area Women’s Center (HWAC), an organization which supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence.