River Oaks hair maestro styles cutting-edge new salon in Montrose

While driving by a 1920s-era Montrose home in need of some updates, Houston hair stylist David Michael Garcia was suddenly inspired.

“I have always wanted to own my own salon, where I could create a special and beautiful place for my clients,” he reflected in a statement. “Plus, the owner had multiple offers from builders, but he didn’t want to see the house torn down. It was important to me, too, to try to maintain the character of the neighborhood and encourage sustainability.”

Garcia and the owner struck a deal, the historic bungalow was saved, and the new David Michael Salon was born. The stylish salon, located at 2112 Dunlavy St., offers a full range of services for men and women.

Patrons can expect color, expert styling, luxury extensions, precision cuts, and even “complete transformations, using only the finest and most exclusive products in the business, including Balmain Hair, Leonor Greyl, and Kevin Murphy,” according to a release.

Inside, a simple black, white and gold leaf, “Hollywood Regency”' color palette extends throughout the space. The patterned wood floors are inlaid with brass. For those who love to snap an Instagram selfie at the salon, a tile installation declaring “Shampoo, Rinse, Repeat” makes for the perfect backdrop.

To ensure a hygienic environment, a high-performance, Pura Air UV system claims to kill up to 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens. Meanwhile, an artificial intelligence system allows customers to schedule, confirm, or reschedule appointments online or via text.

A 25-year industry veteran, Garcia is ready to greet clients old and new in the 1,000-square-foot space.“At this size, we can give the best personal service to each client,” he noted in a release. “I enjoy not only greeting my own clients, but everyone’s clients, as they walk in. I have nurtured a culture in the salon where my stylists and I are both a team and family where we can service our clients in a relaxed atmosphere.”

---

David Michael Salon; 2112 Dunlavy St.; 713-942-7224. For information, appointments, and more, visit the salon site.