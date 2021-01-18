Where to shop in Houston right now: 6 must-hit spots for January

January is known as a slow month in retail due to consumers emptying their pockets during the holiday season. But in Houston, that’s a different story.

This month, look to sharing joy with handmade bracelets, CBD-infused skincare, a once-in-a-lifetime sale on fine jewelry, and a do-it-yourself exfoliating scrub from a Black-owned business.

GRIFFY

This handmade and custom bracelet company was born out of an attempt to feel connected beyond social media, owner Ellie Austin tells CultureMap. Griffy is shortened from Austin’s maiden middle name, Griffith, and one she carries from her family dating back to the 1700s. She says these handmade and custom bracelets are something tangible that can be sent to loved ones near and far to spread joy and smiles and after 2020, we could all use a little extra joy.

Holly Hall Supply

The brand that makes skincare simple has done it again. In true fashion of sticking to its motto, the latest product, the Exfoliating D.I.Y. Face Scrub — Bed & Breakfast, is an additive that turns the award-winning Revitalizing Daily Face Wash into an exfoliating face scrub.

Owner Justin Moore tells CultureMap that he and his team fell in love with natural exfoliants such as rolled oats, coffee grounds, and poppy seeds when researching current options on the market. In their research, everything they found either used plastic-based granules that aren’t safe for the environment or weren’t effective washes. With this product, Houstonians are able to remove dead skin and unclog pores for a healthy glow.

Relic General Store

Founded by two friends who share the love of amazing products that are modern but have a vintage feel, Linda Trieu, Three Hearts Apparel creator, and Manuel Lopez, creator of Bear Cub Leather Goods, opened Relic General Store last month. Located at 205 Aurora St., The Heights curated shop caters to the lifestyle of Trieu and Lopez’s five muses: soft and delicate, vintage chic, easy cool, elegant classic, and modern sporty.

Look for vintage candy to children’s apparel, and jewelry from local jewelry designer Brenda Grands.

Switch2Pure

Houston’s curated clean beauty wellery is adding to its namesake line of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused skincare and beauty tools. Join "purist-in-chief" Estela Cockrell on Wednesday, January 27 for the launch of Wash This, a body cleanser packed with antioxidants; the Body Konjac Sponge, a biodegradable, pure konjac sponge designed to exfoliate the entire body; Crush On, a CBD lip balm; and Good + Glow, a body oil to help with skin texture and renewal.

The Avenue by Lyndsey Zorich

Popular fashion blogger Lyndsey Zorich launched her online shop of curated items from apparel to accessories and home decor in the spring of 2019 and a little over one year later, the brick-and-mortar opened at 3209 Westheimer Rd. Located in The Cottages at Matt Camron, a community of boutiques, dining and creative services, The Avenue’s showroom hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Zadok Jewelers

Beginning Wednesday, January 20, the master jewelers are hosting the largest sale event to commemorate the upcoming relocation to their new flagship location at 1801 Post Oak Blvd. Houstonians can shop this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and save up to 60-percent off on a collection of fine jewelry and Swiss watches.