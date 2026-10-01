Magic and Memories
8 weekends of magic and memories await at the Texas Renaissance Festival
One of Texas' most beloved annual events is back for its 52nd year of "Magic and Memories" this fall. The Texas Renaissance Festival returns to Todd Mission, Texas, October 10-November 29, 2026, for eight weekends of merriment and magic for all ages.
Each weekend of the festival brings a new theme for attendees to join in on the fun with costumes, contests, and more — from Oktoberfest to All Hallow's Eve and even Celtic Christmas.
Explore the eight magical themes that will take over the Texas Renaissance Festival this fall, and plan your 2026 visit to this time-honored tradition.
Oktoberfest — October 10-11
Prost! Opening weekend of the 2026 Texas Renaissance Festival features the Oktoberfest theme. Journey back to Old Bavaria as the King and Queen open the festival season with a celebration of the best of the wurst (and the bier). Break out the lederhosen for the daily costume contests, or participate in a bratwurst eating contest.
1001 Dreams — October 17-18
On the second weekend of the festival, the fairies, elves, and other fanciful creatures will bring extra enchantment to the fairgrounds. Don your magical finery and face paint for the costume contest, or get spicy at the fiery dragon wing eating contest.
Pirate’s Adventure — October 24-25
Ahoy, matey! It's time to come ashore for the most piratical party on the seven seas. Dress like a buccaneer to be considered for the award of Best Dressed Pirate, or dig in to the fish-n-chips eating contest.
All Hallow’s Eve — October 31-November 1
There's nothing quite like Halloween at the faire, when all of the ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out to play. Put your Halloween costume to test, or join the kettle corn eating contest for your chance to win "spooktacular" prizes.
Heroes and Villains — November 7-8
The mightiest heroes and heroines and the darkest villains and vixens will descend on the fair for this super-powered weekend. Dress as your alter ego and shine in the Heroes and Villains costume contest, or accept the challenge of the gyro eating contest.
Barbarian Invasion — November 14-15
Join the Great Horde and feast, eat, and plunder your way through the village during the Barbarian Invasion. Are you the worst dressed barbarian around? Or do you have the worst table manners to show off in the turkey leg eating contest?
Photo courtesy of Texas Renaissance Festival
Highland Fling — November 21-22
The pipes are calling for all the lads and lassies to celebrate the joys of Scotland during this weekend that will feature the Highland Games, the Bonnie Knees contest, and a haggis eating competition.
Celtic Christmas — November 27-29
Closing weekend of the festival brings a bonus day of fun (Friday, November 27) and the magic of a Celtic Christmas. Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, and all the Christmas elves invite attendees of all ages to the final three-day celebration of the coming Yuletide season. Dress in the holiday spirit for one last costume contest, and get your fill in the pumpkin pie eating contest.
The Texas Renaissance Festival is open every Saturday and Sunday, 9 am-8 pm, from October 10-November 29, plus Black Friday, on November 27. And, every Sunday of the festival, children 12 and under receive free admission. With eight themed weekends ahead, there's no shortage of magic and memories to experience this fall.
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The Texas Renaissance Festival is located at 21778 Farm to Market 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363.