coming attractions
Houston's first dine-in IMAX screen coming to Cypress theater in November
Star Cinema Grill is launching a major renovation at its Cypress location (8920 Fry Rd.) that will offer the first laser IMAX screen with full dine-in service at a Houston movie theater, according to press materials. Soon, moviegoers will be able to enjoy film-themed burgers and drinks in front of a cutting-edge projection on a screen that's roughly the size of an office building.
“Star Cinema Grill was born in Houston, and the support this community has given us over the years has allowed us to keep evolving,” said Omar Khan, founder & CEO of Star Cinema Grill. “For years, moviegoers often had to choose between the food, service, and hospitality of a dine-in cinema and the premium presentation of a large-format theatre. At Cypress, we’re bringing those experiences together: IMAX with Laser, luxury recliners with heat and massage features, and full-service dining. We want a movie to feel like a complete night out, and we’re grateful to our guests for giving us the opportunity to keep raising the bar.”
The new screen will be ready for the public starting November 18, showing The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth film in the hit dystopian franchise based on the young adult novels by Suzanne Collins.
The Cypress location opened IMAX-less in 2017. The chain first experimented with combined large-scale screens with full dinner service at its Richmond location with a Samsung Onyx screen in 2019, another laser-based high-definition large scale projection system that delivered premium viewing. Cypress's new screen incorporates IMAX's latest 4K display technology as well as audio immersive sound.
In addition, Cypress is getting some internal overhauls, including an elegant new entryway and hallways with murals celebrating famous Hollywood figures like director Alfred Hitchcock. One of the biggest movies set to show on Star Cinema Grill's new screen is the third and final installment of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga, opening December 18. Soon, moviegoers will need to decide what cocktails and flatbread pizzas pair best with giant sandworms projected near-actual size.