concert news
Heavy metal titans Slipknot coming to Houston on summer 2027 tour
Heavy metal powerhouse Slipknot are coming to Houston as part of its 2027 (sic)est Stadium Tour. The band will play Houston’s Daikin Park on August 6, 2027.
Announced Monday, September 28, the (sic)est Stadium Tour begins in London on July 3 and ends in Bogotá, Colombia on September 16. Houston is the only Texas date. Bring Me The Horizon and Polyphia will open in Houston.
Touted in press materials as “the ultimate Slipknot experience,” the tour will feature new staging and a career-spanning setlist full of fan favorites such as “Duality,” “Psychosocial,” and “Before I Forget.” Slipknot recently released “Arsenal,” its first new track in three years, along with a new music video.
Founded in Des Moines, Iowa in 1995, Slipknot has become one of heavy metal’s most recognizable acts. The nine-member band is known for its energetic, theatrical live performances — all while wearing masks and uniforms — earning a Grammy award and racking up billions of streams across multiple platforms.
Slipknot’s Artist Presale began at 10 am on Tuesday, September 29 and will be followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale begins Friday, October 2 at 10 am. For more information and tickets, visit https://slipknot1.com/.
Slipknot (sic)est Stadium Tour Dates
JUL 03 | London, UK | Wembley Stadium #!
JUL 16 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park ~%
JUL 18 | Queens, NY | Citi Field ~%
JUL 21 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@
JUL 23 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium ~^
JUL 25 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field ~$
JUL 28 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium ~!
JUL 31 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park ~!
AUG 03 | Nashville, TN | FirstBank Stadium ~^
AUG 06 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park ~+
AUG 09 | Commerce City, CO | Dick's Sporting Goods Park ~=
AUG 13 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium ~=
AUG 15 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate Park ~&=
AUG 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field ~&
SEP 04 | São Paulo, Brazil | The Town*
SEP 08 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio Huracán #
SEP 12 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional #
SEP 14 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional #*
SEP 16 | Bogotá, Colombia | Vive Claro #
# w/ Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed
~ w/ Bring Me The Horizon
% w/ Acid Bath
! w/ Lorna Shore
^ w/ Kublai Khan TX
@ w/ Vended
$ w/ Lamb of God
+ w/ Polyphia
= w/ Loathe
& w/ Motionless in White