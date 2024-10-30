film fest lineup
First Round Top Film Fest offers sneak peek at new Taylor Sheridan series
Hollywood will descend on the tiny historic town of Round Top for its inaugural Round Top Film Festival from November 7-10, showcasing insightful panels with independent filmmakers and dynamic film screenings.
One of the most anticipated events that film buffs won't want to miss is the opening night advanced screening of Taylor Sheridan's new drama series Landman, taking place at 6:30 pm at Festival Hill Concert Hall. The 10-episode series is "a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," based on Texas Monthly's acclaimed podcast Boomtown. It boasts a star-studded cast with Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Demi Moore as Cami Miller and Jon Hamm in a recurring guest role as her husband, Texas oil titan Monty Miller.
A Q&A session with Boomtown creator and Texas Monthly staff writer Christian Wallace will take place after the screening. Following the first episode's debut at the film festival, Landman will premiere on Paramount+ on November 17.
The Round Top Film Festival will screen about 40 films throughout the weekend, and host panels with established filmmakers and industry professionals. Here is a sneak peek at some of the festival programming, organized by each day.
Friday, November 8
Women in the Industry
1 pm at 550 District - Dance Hall
Panelists Kari Perkins (Boyhood, Mud), Jennifer Hutchins (Switch Up, Spyral), Suzanne Weinert (Hellion, A Good Son), and others will share personal anecdotes, valuable insights, and practical advice for future generations aiming to break into the film industry, overcome barriers, and establish a sustainable career.
Fashion and Film
3 pm at 550 District - Dance Hall
Industry experts will explore how costume design and styling shape character, enhance storytelling, and create iconic on-screen moments. Moderated by producer Camille Chambers (Hot Water Brew, Homegirls), the panelists include costume designer Kari Perkins, fashion blogger Amanda Tatom, fashion designer and costume, wardrobe and props supplier for film/television Stewart Colgate (Benny Safdie's The Curse, The Last Stop in Yuma County, Dark Winds season 1&2) and Vintage Clothing business/wardrobe and costume design/actor Tom Dragt (Taylor Sheridan's 1923) among others.
Saturday, November 9
Rising Star Showcase
Red carpet 10 am, doors open10:30 am, programming starts at 11:00 am at 550 District - Dance Hall
This moderated discussion features emerging stars among the film industry. The showcase will highlight the work of Kyle Allen (West Side Story, A Haunting In Venice, Space Oddity), Lilli Kay (Your Honor, Yellowstone, Rustin), Sasha Lane (Twisters, The Crowded Room, Conversations With Friends), and Marié Botha (Dickinson, The Penguin).
How to Break into the Industry
4:30 pm at 550 District - Dance Hall
This discussion will cover actionable tips for securing a first job, networking best practices, key skills to stand out among others, and tactics for maintaining resilience in a highly competitive environment. Featured panelists include former CAA talent agent Joe Rosenberg, producer Stephen Stafford, producer Russell Wayne Groves, stunt coordinator Tom Struthers, and actress/writer/director Michelle Krusiec. The session will be moderated by Stephen Galloway, Dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media.
Sunday, November 10
Veterans Discussion
10 am at Round Top Rifle Hall
The Veterans Discussion will feature insights from Bill Broyles, Jr. (Cast Away, Flags of Our Fathers), Rebecca Murga (The Promised Land), Nate Boyer (MVP), and Geoff Reeves (Days of Our Lives). Reeves is a former Division 1 swimmer, accomplished actor, and veteran Navy SEAL who completed two tours of duty overseas, will accept the Maverick Stunt Performer Award on behalf of RJ Casey, who is being honored at the festival's Awards Brunch.
More information about the Round Top Film Festival and tickets can be found on roundtopfilmfest.org.